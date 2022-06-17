Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s diamond and pearl tiara.

King Harald V ’s grandmother Princess Ingeborg received the dazzling headpiece as a gift from her husband, Prince Carl of Sweden, more than 120 years ago. “It means a great deal to me that the tiara has now been given to Princess Ingrid Alexandra,” Princess Astrid Mrs. Ferner said (via the Norwegian Royal House).

Princess Ragnhild Mrs. Lorentzen inherited the tiara after Princess Ingeborg passed away. Princess Ragnhild’s children gifted the tiara to Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon ’s daughter for her 18th birthday. “Princess Ragnhild wanted Ingrid Alexandra to have Grandmother’s tiara,” Princess Astrid said.

In addition to the tiara, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who turned 18 on January 21, 2022 , also wore the Grand Cross of the Order of St Olav and His Majesty King Harald V’s House order for the first time in the portraits. The Princess was also pictured wearing miniatures of the Order of St Olav, the Royal House of Norway Centenary Medal and His Majesty King Harald V’s Jubilee Medal 1991 – 2016.

The future Queen will wear her great-great-grandmother’s tiara to her birthday gala dinner on June 17. Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s grandparents, the King and Queen of Norway, are hosting the celebration, which will be attended by other future Queens and foreign royals, at the Royal Palace .

The Princess’ new portraits were taken in the Upper Vestibule at the Royal Palace.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers , including Couture and Royals and The Royal Family of Norway ﻿fanpage, noticed that the royal is wearing her mother’s dress in the photos.