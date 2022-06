Deepest apologies to those who picked up the paper last week, or logged in, to find Sound Waves utterly missing. Unfortunately, the column centered around an upcoming event featuring two Nashville artists that was canceled with just hours to spare before print time, thus rendering the entire piece irrelevant. Fortunately, the nightlife guide, as usual, provided an ample resource for readers who want to see live music, with options for every day of the week.

