ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

1 dead after shooting in Marion

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxKeW_0gDvbULA00

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Marion, according to authorities.

Law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. to the area of James Court and Pine Street for the shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Witnesses told authorities that several people were at the intersection shooting at the victim.

A private vehicle drove the victim to the hospital before police arrived, according to Flowers.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399. Tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

4 suspects arrested in fatal graduation party shooting in Clarendon County that left mother dead

MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies say they've arrested four suspects and are searching in connection with a fatal shooting at a graduation party earlier this month. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley held a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced the arrests in a shooting that took place just before 11 p.m. on June 4, 2022 in the St. Paul community near Summerton.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County deputies arrested four men in connection with a mass shooting a graduation party that left one person dead and injured eight others. The shooting happened on June 4 at a home on St. Paul Road near Summerton. Investigators say two cars pulled up to the home, and one of the drivers began firing shots. The cars then sped away, heading south on St. Paul Highway.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City police search for suspect after bank robbery

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Friday. Police are investigating after South State Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday, according to a news release. Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, slender, and between 5’11” and 6′ tall. He […]
LAKE CITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, SC
Sports
Marion, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, SC
wfxb.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Murder in Florence County

A man wanted in connection to a murder in January was arrested on Saturday by Florence Police. 20 year old Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson allegedly killed 26 year old Joshua Brogsia during an armed robbery at a home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue on January 2nd. Richardson was spotted in a vehicle in Florence on Saturday and allegedly led officers on a chase before ditching the vehicle and attempting to run away. He was eventually caught and taken into custody. Richardson faces charges of armed robbery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon, with more charges pending. Richardson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

2nd 18-year-old charged in deadly Hoke County double shooting

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – An second 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in a February double shooting near Raeford that left one dead. The shooting occurred on Feb. 23 in the 2600 block of Lindsay Raod just after 12:45 a.m. Hoke County deputies responded to the scene and found...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#James Court#Marion Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBF

Man shot while walking up to Laurinburg home, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was shot while walking toward a home in Laurinburg early Monday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to a home along Britt Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that the victim got...
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is injured and all lanes are closed on Highway 90 in Conway after a two-vehicle wreck. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to Hwy 90 and Woodlawn at 7:14 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries, HCFR says. Please...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police arrest man wanted for January murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release. Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, Jan. 2, 2022, in an armed robbery at a home on Waverly Avenue. Richardson was spotted in a car by Florence police officers […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Drugs, weapons confiscated from Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a lawful search warrant Sunday on Steen Road in the Mount Croghan area of Chesterfield County after a year-long investigation into the distribution of fentanyl tablets. Deputies said they confiscated “104 blue colored, round-shaped tablets suspected...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SUV driver killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –An SUV driver was killed Sunday night when the vehicle overturned in a ditch on Airport Road in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 9:10 p.m. near Crank Circle when a 2007 Toyota SUV going east went off over the left side of the road […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy