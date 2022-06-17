1 dead after shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Marion, according to authorities.

Law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. to the area of James Court and Pine Street for the shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Witnesses told authorities that several people were at the intersection shooting at the victim.

A private vehicle drove the victim to the hospital before police arrived, according to Flowers.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399. Tips can be left anonymously.

