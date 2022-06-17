ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Sherwood elementary school indicted on federal charge

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Tigard man is now facing a federal charge stemming from what FBI agents said were his emailed messages to federal law enforcement about his desire to kill children at an elementary school in Sherwood. A federal grand jury has indicted Braeden Richard Riess, 26, on one count of...

