Sundown Gardens explains how to care for your potted plants

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Peaches ‘n’ Cream Day, so we knew it would only be right to do the dessert justice by learning from a pro. Indy Chef Tanorria Askew showed Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt how to pick ripe peaches, how to properly peel them, and how to make whipped cream (it’s simpler than you might think).
INDIANAPOLIS — Needler’s Fresh Market stopped by the Indy Now Backyard in honor of the official start to summer! Michael Needler shares how to make picnics and grilling out easy with Needler’s. For more information about Needler’s or to find a location near you, visit needlersfreshmarket.com.
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no shortage of things to do in Indy; you just have to know about them. Jeanine Bobenmoyer, founder of the City Moms, shared highlights from the blog’s list of 100 things to do this summer in Indianapolis. Some of her favorites include:. Rock the...
INDIANAPOLIS — Personal trainer and author Kirk Lawrence wants everyone to have buns of steel. That’s because strong glutes are important to your body’s overall health and fitness, said Lawrence, a National Aerobics Champion, former NFL trainer and flexibility coach, and author of the bestselling book “Zero’s Heroes.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Style Expert Nicole René joins Ryan in the studio today to breakdown what makes an outfit business casual. Nicole also shares how to style denim to be business casual and how to stay stylish without over doing it!. To learn more about Nicole René and to...
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Jillian Deam had a busy morning at the Hancock County 4-H Fair, sipping on lemon shake-ups, meeting pageant royalty and interviewing an alpaca. Today is NineStar Connect Day at the fair. The utility cooperative is on site all day with games, giveaways and $1 off lemon shake-ups.
INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the start of Indianapolis Burger Week, when you can score a $7 burger at participating restaurants throughout the city. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, reminded us that we have seven days to check out each chef’s creative take on the classic burger. The last day is Sunday, June 26.
INDIANAPOLIS — Synthia Nance, owner of Ivry Lane on Main Street in Brownsburg, dropped by to show us three gowns — wedding, bridesmaid and special occasion — and describe what to expect when you shop in her store for an important event. The boutique specializes in wedding...
INDIANAPOLIS — Nora Lindsay the Group Fitness Leader and Aquatics Instructor at Life Time joined Ryan in the studio today to share what kind of aquatic workouts they offer. Life Time offers a wide variety of pool workouts that are easy on the joints and entertaining while also helping to build strength and increased mobility.
NOBLESVILLE – Navigating aging can be a difficult task, not only for seniors but also the people caring for them. The Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County is hosting a Senior Summit featuring two dozen local organizations ready to share information on how to take care of an aging loved one. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29th at The Mill Church of Nazarene in Noblesville.
We are kicking off the workweek with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points near 50°. Do not get used to the pleasant weather we are seeing this morning because the heat will crank up this afternoon!. The air mass that brought the cooler, nice weather over the weekend is...
It is another pleasant morning across the Hoosier State. Temperatures are mild this morning and have dipped into lower to mid-50s. Dew points are still hovering in the 40s, which is making it feel quite comfortable!. The weather looks awesome for the Juneteenth events happening today. You will want to...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Chicks promised fans they’ll be back after ending their concert early at Ruoff Music Center Sunday night. “I’m so sorry. I just can’t pull it off,” lead singer Natalie Maines told the audience of thousands, in a video taken by a fan and posted on Twitter.
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Jan. 6th Committee’s hearing into Mike Pence’s role that day?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss all the updates from Capitol Hill. They also discuss former Indiana Governor and Purdue President Mitch Daniels future political plans.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) notified Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male.
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning, emergency personnel was dispatched to Eagleview apartments in Speedway on a report of a building fire. Firefighters believe the fire started on the second floor of the building. The cause is unknown at this time. Five of the 12 units were displaced and no...
