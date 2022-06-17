Sundown Gardens explains how to care for your potted plants

NOBLESVILLE – Navigating aging can be a difficult task, not only for seniors but also the people caring for them. The Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County is hosting a Senior Summit featuring two dozen local organizations ready to share information on how to take care of an aging loved one. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29th at The Mill Church of Nazarene in Noblesville.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO