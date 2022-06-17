ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The First Thing to Know About Renting Furniture

By Chantel Wakefield
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenting furniture is an approachable option for renters and homeowners alike. If you’re looking to decorate your space for a short period of time, or if you like to switch up your interior design style often, furniture rental may be worth considering. How Does Furniture Rental Work?. While...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

I Tried That Popular Amazon 10-in-1 Steam Mop and I Don’t Know How I Lived Without It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Recently, I took my first vacation since before the pandemic, and I returned home to find my apartment was a mess. After spending a week in an airy, spotless hotel room, I was now standing in a tiny studio where the floors looked dull and dirty, the shelves were dusty, and the whole space felt cluttered. While I vacuum and dust regularly, I realized that after nearly two years of spending more time at home (including working from home), my apartment desperately needed a much deeper cleaning. Over the following weekends, I started purging closets, dusting everything from bookshelves to baseboards, and to help tackle a multitude of chores, I purchased the PurSteam ThermaPro 211 10-in-One Steam Mop, an Amazon bestseller with over 23,000 5-star ratings that I had read about on Apartment Therapy.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Dreamy Outdoor Dining Setup Makes Smart Use of Wasted Square Footage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Private outdoor spaces in big cities are hard to come by. Big balconies often come at a premium, and so do residential rooftop decks. Adding to the problem is that for many tall old townhomes or apartments, clunky ventilation units and pipes on the roof can make restricted outdoor space even less functional — making it impossible to place furniture or move around parts of the roof — as was the case at Erica and Chris Ashe’s former Chicago home.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

This Small Irish Rental Is a ‘Pared-Down Maximalist’ Sanctuary

Name: Hilda Carroll, a foster cat, Humphrey. Prior to that, much loved 18-year-old cat, Riley (RIP) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: It’s a one-bedroom bungalow originally built as a granny flat in 1999. As ownership of the main house changed hands, the house has now become a long-term rental. I have been living here since March 2017. I moved in on St Patrick’s day with my elderly cat. We put in a cat flap and she had the run of the garden. I have wonderful landlords who are happy for me to make whatever changes I want… and I have made many.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Renting#Interest Rates#Crate Barrel#Furniture Rental Pros
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Ridiculously Good Home Deals from Wayfair’s 20th Anniversary Sale You Won’t Want to Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been feeling the urge to jumpstart a home refresh, the perfect reason to do so is here. It’s Wayfair’s 20th anniversary, and to celebrate, the retailer is hosting one of their biggest sales of the year! Today through June 12, you can get up to 70 percent off furniture, decor, and other home essentials. That means huge savings on sofas, dining tables, office furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, outdoor furniture and so much more. The timing couldn’t be better with the weather warming up and many people spending more time outside, whether you’re lounging by a pool or reading a book on your balcony. What sweetens the abundance of deals is that you’ll get free shipping over $35, so any new furniture you buy gets delivered to you at no extra cost. With so many products available on Wayfair, it can be overwhelming to browse, but you’re in luck. To save you some time, here are 10 fantastic deals to get you started.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

This $37 Amazon Find Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep My Car Clean Between Washes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have a secret: I’m not that good at keeping my car tidy. In fact, I have sometimes gone months without washing it. I know, I know, that’s incredibly bad, seeing as some experts recommend that you wash your car every two weeks. As uncomfortable as it is to confess that, I think it’s about time I come clean. And I have semi-valid reasons, hear me out.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Boring” Bedroom Gets a Serene Makeover and a Clever DIY Headboard

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Choosing the right headboard can be tricky, and sometimes the best solution is no headboard at all. From painted arches to peel-and-stick wallpaper to gallery walls above pillows to cool light fixtures, there are plenty of alternatives to traditional wood, metal, or upholstered headboards for spotlighting a bed — and they’re often DIY-able and less expensive than your average headboard.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released Its Fan-Favorite Washable Rug In a New Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Rugs add texture and warmth to a room, but are also an under looked (no pun intended) design staple that complete any space. From vintage-style patterns for the living room and pop culture-inspired pieces for the kids’ bedrooms, there are plenty of styles to play around with, whether it be a runner or an area rug.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This DIY Lamp Hack Looks Like a Million Bucks (But Is Made with Materials You Already Have)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re saddled with a plain lamp you’re growing tired of, you already know some of the more obvious upgrade solutions, like swapping its shade or painting its base. But that’s not where the lamp makeover possibilities end. With a little creativity and a few supplies, you can turn your standard-issue light fixture into a piece with designer style.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Organizers from The Container Store’s Latest Sale That’ll Declutter Your Space Instantly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Who said spring cleaning has to be a seasonal activity? At AT, we don’t subscribe to such restrictions; we share tips on how to optimize your storage space and keep your bathroom essentials in order all year long. The Container Store appears to be on the same wavelength because it’s currently offering 25% off on its Elfa storage solutions. All you have to do is add the items to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether it’s for the closet, kitchen, bathroom or home office, there’s likely a nifty gadget for your organizational needs.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing Amazon Find Will Instantly Add More Fridge Storage — No Tools Required!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to organizing all parts of your kitchen, the fridge can be a truly epic beast. Not only is it an area constantly in flux with food coming in and out, but there’s lots of meddling going on, too. If you don’t have a rock-solid organizational system in place, chances are someone is going to come in right behind you and mess everything up while on the hunt for an afternoon snack.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy