Dimondale unveils public art installation

Dimondale has installed its first piece of public art, and officials are expecting to install another in the coming months.

The village put out a nationwide call for proposals from artists interested in designing the village's inaugural art sculpture.

Officials decided on Ivan Iler, a local artist who works with metals.

Iler says the piece he designed for Dimondale is inspired by old pictures he found.

"The sculpture is called the 'Bridge Between Banks.' The whole idea behind it was the people of Dimondale wanted something that paid homage to their town, the beginnings of it. So I started looking up old photographs from back then, and I found this old black and white photograph of the bridge that used to be there and that's when it kind of clicked," Iler said. "I thought if I build a sculpture that is not only of the bridge and the river, but also built it in a style that the bridge would have been built."

The sculpture sits at the corner of Bridge and Jefferson streets.

Dimondale village leaders say an anonymous donor donated the money for the second piece of public art, which will be installed sometime in September.

