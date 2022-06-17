ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 5

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel.

The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country.

A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Linda Sharp Grant
4d ago

I would not put a non-test vaccinations in a young child that they’re talking about right here. Or an adult up to 99. It’s dangerous

RD Mercer
4d ago

The FDA has become a beauracracy money driven and a political weapon of mass destruction.

Ristorante Italiano
4d ago

Available for American Children only, Unvaxinated Illegal Central American Children not Advised to receive this

Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Far-Right Anti-Vaxxers Aren’t Just Influencing Americans

Last year, Saphinah Kenyando was struggling to decide whether to get vaccinated against COVID. Kenyando, who is 38 and teaches chemistry and biology at a high school in Kenya, had read about horrifying side effects—blood clots, long-term disabilities—that sounded worse than the virus itself. She watched a (possibly doctored) clip from former U.S. President Donald Trump saying that the effects included gruesome facial deformities that develop as a person ages. And she wondered whether the rumors circulating on Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube were true: that a person could take the jab and drop dead shortly thereafter.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Medical News Today

Suboxone vs. methadone: What to know

Both methadone and Suboxone can treat opioid use disorder. While both drugs bind to opioid receptors, Suboxone contains an extra medication to help decrease misuse. Methadone is a synthetic long-term opioid agonist. This means it works on and activates. , similar to other prescription opioids. People who take methadone for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: “Rebound” COVID-19 Cases Following Paxlovid Treatment a “Scientific” But Not “Clinical” Concern

Government agencies and researchers continue to monitor the potentially troubling trend. With COVID-19, the disease remains far worse than the cure. That’s the case even as reports have surfaced regarding so-called “rebound” infections with Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid. According to media reports, a small number of COVID-19 patients treated with the drug have seen their symptoms return and even tested positive again after being negative following the 5-day course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

92 Cheeses Recalled Due to Bacterial Concerns

Dozens of cheeses are being pulled from store shelves after a multistate recall was issued. Paris Brothers, Inc. on June 1 recalled eight varieties of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination. In total, 92 cheeses are affected by the recall, which impacts numerous brands and retailers and is spread across at least nine states.
NEBRASKA STATE
