Tristan Thompson helps Drake marry 23 women in ‘Falling Back’ music video

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Tristan Thompson stars in Drake’s latest music video , helping the rapper marry 23 women in “Falling Back.”

The professional basketball player acts as Drake’s best man in the nine-minute video, which dropped Friday with the Grammy winner’s surprise seventh album , “Honestly, Nevermind.”

“You ready?” Thompson, 31, asks in the opening.

When Drake, 35, affirms that he is, his fellow Canada native responds, “[If it] doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home, it’s done.”

But the “Degrassi” alum replies, “Nah, I’m good, bro. It’s a good time for me. I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love.”

Thompson helps Drake adjust his bow tie and beard, saying he is “happy” for the chart-topper and has to get him “right” as he will “only get married once.”

Drake marries 23 women in his “Falling Back” music video starring Tristan Thompson.
champagnepapi/Instagram

The rest of the polygamy-themed music video documents Drake’s wedding to a long line of Instagram models in white gowns. He gives each of the brides a ring, doing secret handshakes with some of them at the altar.

“I think he’s really taking these ones seriously,” Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, tells another guest during the ceremony.

Thompson shared an on-set shot via his Instagram Stories Friday, writing, “You did it again @champagnepapi.”

The music video release — and the Chicago Bulls player’s cameo — notably comes one day after Thompson’s December 2021 cheating scandal played out on “The Kardashians.”

Khloé Kardashian called her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s actions “despicable” in Thursday’s episode after finding out he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

“Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved?” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 37, asked in a confessional. “Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character.”

While Thompson has yet to address the show’s current storyline, he apologized to Kardashian in January after confirming his paternity .

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he told his ex at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The NBA star previously cheated on the Good American co-founder in 2018 while she was pregnant with their now-4-year-old daughter, True, and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods .

He is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

