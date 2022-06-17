ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Cabinet View Golf Course hosts junior clinic

The Western News
The Western News
 4 days ago

Cabinet View Golf Course recently held its free junior golf clinic where young players learned the fundamentals of the game in a fun and positive environment from June 7-10.

The clinic was open to youths ages 17 and under. They received instruction, a camp T-shirt, and awards. Equipment was provided at no charge.

Cabinet View Director of Golf Jeff Dooley said it was the 12th year the junior camp has been held. He also thanked volunteers Dann Rohrer (Libby High School coach), Dean Thompson, Reece Malyevac and Teague Thompson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Western News

Big Bucks tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard

The Libby Loggers Big Bucks baseball tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard with three games. The four-day event, which will bring teams from Montana, Idaho, British Columbia, Alberta and California, begins at 3 p.m. with the North Idaho Lakers taking on the Mission Valley Mariners. The second game will feature the host Loggers battling the Claremont Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. The day wraps up at 8 p.m. with the Bitterroot Bucs facing the Spokane Generals. Friday, the first of four games begins at noon with the Northern Lakes Mountaineers playing Bitterroot. At 2:30 p.m., Northern Lakes is scheduled to play Mission Valley. At 5...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Anderson selected as FWP Northwest Regional Supervisor

Lee Anderson was named the Region 1 (northwest Montana) supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Anderson stepped into the new role June 4 and is replacing Jim Williams, who recently retired. As regional supervisor, Anderson oversees regional implementation of department goals and priorities. Based out of the office in Kalispell, he leads FWP regional staff who manage the diverse resources in northwest Montana. “I am humbled to have been selected for this position with the State of Montana,” Anderson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead our staff in the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks and recreation resources in...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Libby native assists in road-side baby delivery

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When Casey woke up this past Friday morning she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience. Casey’s sister-in-law Toni Vincent, who also is Casey’s doula, is a Libby native and had gotten into town the night before. Thankfully so, because Toni's skill and expertise were going to be needed in just...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Legals for June, 21 2022

C. Mark Hash Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. West P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In The Matter of The Estate of LAMAR EDWARD LINDSAY Deceased Cause No. DP-22-73 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Libby, MT
Libby, MT
Sports
The Western News

Local group to host presentation on recreating in grizzly country

The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association is hosting a presentation on recreating safely in grizzly bear country Saturday, June 18. The presentation will be from 10-11 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room at the Libby City Hall. It will include a bear spray demonstration and practice by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear specialist Kim Annis.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Families enjoy Troy Kids' Fishing Day

The joy of fishing and catching fish was never more evident at last Saturday’s 18th annual Troy Kids’ Fishing Day at the Troy Community Pond at Roosevelt Park. Whether they were landing a rainbow trout, watching grandma untangle their line or just running around the pond, children smiled and laughed with delight. Everyone also got the chance to watch an immature bald eagle grab a trout in the middle of the pond. An osprey had eyed the fish before the eagle took charge. The osprey chased the eagle, but the larger bird had the upper hand in getting an easy meal...
TROY, MT
The Western News

Lincoln County shows the best of Montana

By Ryan Zinke I would like to take a moment to recognize and thank all the people in Lincoln County who spent three days hand counting ballots. An error with the size of the paper used for ballots caused the County to go to a full hand count of the June 7 election results. Thanks to the civic-minded citizens - whether government officials or volunteers - we had an orderly and secure election count. I will not name everyone out of respect for their privacy but no less than 30 people worked day and night to get the job done....
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Volunteers
The Western News

Bears 'n Stuff continues support of community groups

Bears 'n Stuff recently continued its efforts to assist community organizations in Lincoln County. The group recently donated $400 to Dedi Coy and Deanna Nelson of the Libby Senior Center. It will help with delivered meals to about 20 senior citizens in the coming week. Two teddy bears are also on their way to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to comfort young children. Due to generous gifts given to ‘den’ these prison-made cuddlers, Bears ‘n Stuff can help the Libby Senior Center with delivered meals to people over 60. Wednesday’s lunch meal had gone out with home delivery volunteers when Bears ’n Stuff arrived with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Robert J. Cunningham

Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Rob was born July 1, 1958, in Bremerton, WA to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, MT and Bremerton, WA where he graduated from East Bremerton High School. Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22-plus years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999. Rob moved to Libby in...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Gerald L. “Jerry” Mott

Gerald L. “Jerry” Mott, 64, died on Jan. 19, 2022, at his home in Troy of natural causes. He was born on Oct. 19, 1957 at Santa Rosa, New Mexico, to Forrest and Lucille Mott. He is missed and loved by all who knew him. May he rest peacefully in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy with Pastor Cam Foote officiating with full military honors. There will be a food and beverages potluck luncheon to follow at Troy Community Baptist Church, 725 E. Missoula Avenue (Highway 2) in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
TROY, MT
The Western News

Yaak River Road reopened to traffic

Some roads remain closed in Lincoln County after heavy rainfall created conditions earlier this week in Northwest Montana. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Yaak River Road, also known as National Forest 508, is now open with a reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour in the Yaak Falls area. The road was closed as late as Thursday afternoon, but people were seen driving through the closure signs and the debris Wednesday evening. Officials announced the reopening of the road at about 4 p.m. Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Thomas Lane previously said the state still had control of the road...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Western News

Stephen Allen Christensen M.D.

Stephen Allen Christensen M.D., of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away May 30, 2022, after 68 years immersed in the sensory rush of this marvelous orb we all call “home.” Steve was born Sept. 26, 1953 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, to Robert Eugene Christensen and Florentine Julia Cockelberg. His childhood in eastern Wyoming was filled with adventures with brothers, friends, and canine companions; including “Speck,” a stray dog he lured home with a hot dog. He moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, as a teen and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1972. While in high school he participated...
SANDPOINT, ID
The Western News

County commissioners say better technology, savings reasons for dispatch center consolidation

The ongoing conversation to consolidate emergency dispatch services in Lincoln County continued last week with three public meetings. Troy, Libby and Eureka each hosted what the county commissioners termed “conversations.” The issue been a major topic in the county for many years, but the commissioners said changes in technology and increasing costs are reasons why consolidation is needed. “I know there are passions in this room on both sides of the issue and there are long histories with dispatch in all three towns and they are to be commended for all of the work they’ve done over the years,” said Commissioner Jerry Bennett...
TROY, MT
The Western News

Yaak River and Eastside roads closed in Lincoln County

Heavy rainfall has created conditions which led to the closure of two roads in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Yaak River Road, also known as National Forest 508, is closed from mile marker 4 to 18 due to rock slides that have left debris on the road. The conditions are described as extremely dangerous in the area. The road is closed until further notice and the closure is being enforced, according to state highway officials. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a Code Red alert to residents in the Yaak River Road and Eastside Road/National Forest 176...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Oral Arthur “Art” Kelso, Jr.

Oral Arthur “Art” Kelso, Jr., 78, of Troy, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was born on October 20, 1943, at Jefferson City, Missouri to Oral and Gertrude Kelso. He graduated high school and entered the U.S. Army on April 8, 1963 and served until being honorably discharged on April 8, 1966. Art was well known for his art work-wood carvings, paintings in oil and water colors, drawings in multiple medias, metal works and stonework. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include his brother Leonard (Eunice) Kelso. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Earlene Marie Sarnow

Earlene Marie Sarnow, 81, of Libby, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2022. She was born in Bakersfield, California, on Dec. 28, 1940, to Homer and Goldie Harris. Earlene had many passions in her life from raising sheep and other animals on their farm “Fort Sarnow” in Troy. She loved bowling in a league with her daughters; enjoyed being a bus driver for Harlow’s and working at the Libby Care Center. Earlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Arthur Sarnow; a son, Rocky Sarnow, and two sons-in-law, Lyle Jones and Larry Richards. She will be missed by many and lovingly remembered. Survivors include her daughters Cindy Jones, Libby; Kandy Maley, Billings; Gayle Richards (Richard Hoyer), Libby; Sandy Rye (Denton), Libby; her brother Wayne (Mary) Hood, OR; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; 1 niece and her family and 2 nephews and their families. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Mistrial declared in case of Troy log furniture maker

A mistrial was declared in the matter of a Troy man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people all over the country after taking orders from them for custom log furniture and then not producing the items. Steven Edward Grable, 55, was on trial for one felony count of theft Wednesday afternoon in the 19th District Judicial Court when Judge Matt Cuffe made the ruling. Cuffe told the jury of 14 Lincoln County residents, which included two alternates, that they wouldn’t be going forward with the case. Cuffe apologized to the jurors that they wouldn’t be able to see the case...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Hand count of ballots nears conclusion in Lincoln County

With the rest of Montana waiting and watching, Lincoln County election judges were on the brink of wrapping up the tedious task of counting ballots Thursday afternoon at the Courthouse Annex building. Ballot printing errors delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing the county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski. As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Zinke led Olszewski by 1,180 votes, or 1.5 percentage points, out of 80,196 votes counted. Lincoln County had an estimated 6,000 ballots to hand count, but...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Thanks for a job well done by ballot counters

As a volunteer with the Kootenai Heritage Council at the Libby Memorial Center and a worker for Edison Research (which has collected election results for most of the national networks for years), I saw firsthand the hard work and dedication of everyone involved with this month's County Primary Election. All of the workers at the Memorial Center were there from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Then many of them showed up the next two days to help tabulate the results of the election. Others joined them spending long hours for several days tabulating results in the basement of the County Annex. Through no fault of the County, the ballots had to be hand counted, a tedious process that would have been impossible without the direction of the county Election Administrators and the group of workers that signed up to help. A special thanks to all! Jim May, Libby
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
184
Followers
237
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy