Cabinet View Golf Course hosts junior clinic

Cabinet View Golf Course recently held its free junior golf clinic where young players learned the fundamentals of the game in a fun and positive environment from June 7-10.

The clinic was open to youths ages 17 and under. They received instruction, a camp T-shirt, and awards. Equipment was provided at no charge.

Cabinet View Director of Golf Jeff Dooley said it was the 12th year the junior camp has been held. He also thanked volunteers Dann Rohrer (Libby High School coach), Dean Thompson, Reece Malyevac and Teague Thompson.