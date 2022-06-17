3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day June Drop in Chicago and Beyond

I have been following Jackie Taylor’s Black Ensemble Theater (BET) since their days on Beacon and then to the beautiful new home on Clark. Unlike the old days on Beacon, the A/C is much more reliable and the acoustics are on point. The latest production is Grandma’s Jukebox, and like many BET productions before it is a rousing music-filled and unapologetically Black story. When I was growing up, it was a custom in Black households for the kids to put on a show for the adults at cookouts, family gatherings, and of course, in any talent show at church or school. Everybody had to dance, sing, or in my case—”say a little piece for the people, Katherine.” Grandma’s Jukebox is the story of a group of cousins all taken in by Grandma B and how she reaches out from beyond through a mystical jukebox that is not plugged in.

