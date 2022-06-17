ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Sheriff’s patrol uses education to smooth county waters

By RICE COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

Rice County’s bounty of lakes and two major rivers makes water safety especially important.

“We want people to be safe and we want to prevent drownings,” said Sgt. Nathan Budin, of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

All Minnesota sheriff’s offices are responsible for safety on their county’s waterways. Budin oversees the Rice County’s Water Patrol unit. Five non-licensed deputies work weekends and holidays from about Memorial Day to Labor Day. The patrol does a bit of everything: sets buoys, works with the lakes associations and educates boaters about water safety.

Water safety, Budin says, starts with always wearing a life jacket while in a watercraft.

Of the 18 boating fatalities in Minnesota in 2021, only two were wearing life jackets, according to Department of Natural Resources figures. Last year, Minnesota recorded 53 non-boating drownings and 69 non-fatal boating accidents.

Members of the Water Patrol can be found on many of the county’s lakes, 12 of which have public access.

Budin says the deputies will stop boaters and jet ski operators and check to see that they’re old enough to operate the watercraft, have proper registration and the required number of life jackets. If the craft meets certain criteria, a fire extinguisher must be on board and readily available.

While they’re not needed often, licensed deputies are available to issue citations or make arrests for those behaving dangerously or illegally.

Just like in a motor vehicle, operating a watercraft with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher is illegal. According to the DNR, alcohol is the No. 1 factor in boating fatalities.

The patrol has a small fleet of watercraft at its disposal. There are two jet skis and five boats, including one that’s primarily for rivers and can move without difficulty in extremely shallow water and run over debris and rocks.

Funding for the patrol and its equipment comes from several different sources: the county budget as well as state and federal grants. The Water Patrol works closely with the Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team. Both respond to reported drownings and crashes in the water.

The unit also works out of the water. Deputies host camps and other events to teach water safety, inspect all rental watercraft and life jackets to assure those renting the equipment that it’s been given an annual checkup, and issue permits for anything apart from docks that’s anchored in the water: floating rafts, and slalom courses and for fishing tournaments.

Boater/operator education remains paramount. Because boating and the use of personal watercraft in Minnesota is seasonal, the rules and regulations that go along with their use tend to be less ingrained than for motor vehicle drivers, says Budin. And, without signs and road markings to act as a guide, it’s easy to err.

“Recreational activities are fun and we want people to have fun,” said Budin, “but it’s not fun if they’re getting injured and possibly drowning.”

Learn more at bit.ly/39aEar6.

Comments / 0

Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
