School can no longer be Catholic after flying Black Lives Matter, Pride Month flags

WORCESTER, Mass. (WTVO) — A middle school in Massachusetts can no longer call itself a Catholic school, a bishop says, after if flew Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride flags on campus.

Bishop Robert J. McManus issued the decree saying the Nativity School of Worchester is supporting movements that are “inconsistent with Catholic teaching,” according to CBS News .

McManus said, “the ‘Gay Pride’ flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle” and contradicts church teaching that marriage is between a man and a woman.

The Black Lives Matter flag, he wrote, supports a movement that “co-opted the phrase and promotes a platform that directly contradicts Catholic social teaching on the importance and role of the nuclear family and seeks to disrupt the family structure in clear opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

McManus also wrote that the church “stands unequivocally behind the phrase ‘black lives matter’ and strongly affirms that all lives matter.”

The Black Lives Matter movement describes itself as aimed at eradicating White supremacy and interrupting violence against Black communities, but its definition of White supremacy has morphed from “a belief that “that white people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions,” to a broader definition of “a political or socio-economic system where white people enjoy structural advantage and rights that other racial and ethnic groups do not, both at a collective and an individual level.”

According to a Newsweek , the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian defined aspects of White supremacy as self-reliance, a nuclear family, “no tolerance for deviation from single god concept,” respecting authority, rational thinking, and planning for the future.

“The flying of these flags in front of a Catholic school sends a mixed, confusing and scandalous message to the public about the Church’s stance on these important moral and social issues,” he said. “Despite my insistence that the school administration remove these flags because of the confusion and the properly theological scandal that they do and can promote, they refuse to do so.”

The school can no longer celebrate Mass or the sacraments, or use diocesan institutions to raise funds.

The school said it started flying the flags in 2021 to make the community feel “more just and inclusive,” saying all are welcome there.

“Both flags are now widely understood to celebrate the human dignity of our relatives, friends and neighbors who have faced, and continue to face hate and discrimination,” school president Thomas McKenney wrote Thursday. “Though any symbol or flag can be co-opted by political groups or organizations, flying our flags is not an endorsement of any organization or ideology, they fly in support of marginalized people.”

McKenney reminded parents that the school is funded by individuals and groups and not the diocese, and would continue to operate as usual.

