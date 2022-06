BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday and Happy Summer, everyone! Yes, summer officially began early today at 5:13 AM when the summer solstice happened. These first few days of summer are going to be a bit unsettled, though, and also a tad on the cool side for this time of year. A frontal system will be stalled out over northern NY, and that will bring occasional batches of rain & possible thunderstorms. Some of that activity will sneak eastward across the Champlain Valley today into VT.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO