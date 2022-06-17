Man arrested on attempted murder charges escaped Jasper Co. custody. What we know

In the early morning hours Friday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice that a man arrested on two attempted murder charges had escaped custody.

Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, escaped while being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the alert said at 1:10 a.m.

Less than an hour later, another alert went out. The search was suspended by 1:44 a.m., but Frazier was still on the run, spokesperson Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said on Friday.

“We’ve got some ideas (where Frazier might be),” Crosby said. “We’re not going to give up looking for him, eventually we’ll get him.”

Frazier’s escape went like this: Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Frazier and Zasha Orr were stopped at a Ridgeland store, when the two got into a verbal fight with two other people. Orr had been driving the car and Frazier was the passenger, when they followed the others down Snake Road, Crosby said.

Orr began ramming the victim’s vehicle. Further down Snake Road, Orr and Frazier pulled beside the other car and opened fire with a handgun. Bullets riddled the victims’ car, Crosby said, but one of the rounds hit an unnamed man in the left shoulder. The man is not being named, because Frazier is still missing.

The woman and man who’d been shot at drove to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and called law enforcement. Immediately, the investigator who took information from the gunshot victim knew exactly who Orr and Frazier were and where to go looking for them.

Meanwhile, Frazier and Orr had switched cars. Officers found the two on Bees Creek Road in Ridgeland and pulled them over during a traffic stop, Crosby said. At that time, a .45 caliber handgun was removed.

From there, they were taken to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Office, where Orr was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, accessory and drug possession, according to the Jasper County 14th Judicial Circuit Public Index.

Frazier was interviewed by investigators but fled officer custody before he made it to the Jasper County Detention Center.

But why did the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department suspend the initial alert?

“It means we had reason to believe he left the area,” Crosby said. “We had two canines out there tracking him, those canines, when they come to an abrupt stop that usually means the person you’re tracking has caught a ride.”

Officers believe he’d been picked up. And they’re still looking for him.

As of press deadline Friday, Frazier was still on the run. Orr did not escape and was in custody in Jasper County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 843-726-7779, Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

