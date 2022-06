About 5,000 Texas Republicans came together in Houston this weekend to make decisions about their party's priorities. And some of their positions are striking. The platform declares homosexuality, quote, "an abnormal lifestyle choice." It endorses abolishing the 1965 Voting Rights Act. And the Texas GOP officially holds the false view that President Biden, quote, "was not legitimately elected." Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Sewell Chan was reporting at the convention. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

