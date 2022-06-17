ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder for killing brother with pellet gun in Ypsilanti Township

By Nathan Clark
 4 days ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti Township man has been charged with murder after police said he fatally shot his brother with a pellet gun. Steven Michael Harris, 29, was arraigned June 11 on one count of open...

