Lincoln County, MT

Mistrial declared in case of Troy log furniture maker

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
 4 days ago

A mistrial was declared in the matter of a Troy man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people all over the country after taking orders from them for custom log furniture and then not producing the items.

Steven Edward Grable, 55, was on trial for one felony count of theft Wednesday afternoon in the 19th District Judicial Court when Judge Matt Cuffe made the ruling.

Cuffe told the jury of 14 Lincoln County residents, which included two alternates, that they wouldn’t be going forward with the case. Cuffe apologized to the jurors that they wouldn’t be able to see the case through to the end.

“The court can not comment on any ongoing litigation,” Judge Cuffe said.

Cuffe will continue to oversee any further proceedings. A status hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, to determine the future of the case.

The stunning ending was frustrating to many, including Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris.

“It’s really frustrating to have happened,” Boris said. “I’m very, very upset we have a mistrial.”

The mistrial arose out of matters of discovery. According to Montana Code Annotated 2021, the prosecution and defense attorneys are required by law to provide evidence to the opposition prior to trial so it can be examined.

According to the American Bar Association, discovery enables the parties to know before the trial begins what evidence may be presented. It’s designed to prevent "trial by ambush," where one side doesn’t learn of the other side’s evidence or witnesses until the trial, when there’s no time to obtain answering evidence.

Boris had objected to instances of Grable’s attorneys, Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher, introducing copies of checks that were intended to show Grable had refunded money to his customers.

“On Tuesday, Mr. Gallagher (Liam) tried to introduce two checks that I hadn’t seen and then today, he began asking about records of completed orders that had not been produced to the state and that’s what I objected to,” Boris said. “We are entitled to discovery.”

Attempts to reach both attorneys were unsuccessful at press time.

In the first two days of the case, the prosecution team argued that Grable was a man who repeatedly took money from people with the promise he would make custom handmade log furniture, including baby cribs, but rarely delivered the goods.

Boris and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dave Hall said Grable’s pattern changed little over the years. They said he would take online orders for his business, Montana Custom Log Furniture. They said he was very responsive with prospective customers, exchanging emails that dealt with order specifications, price and delivery options. They said in several instances after he received a 50% deposit, Grable stopped communicating with some of his customers or failed to deliver a finished product.

Hall investigated Grable in a 2013 case where the defendant was accused of deceptive practices and theft by deception, both felonies. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between Sept. 2008 and Sept. 2013.

Court records indicate most of the alleged victims were from out of state, but also in Northwest Montana locations, including Libby and Lakeside. The Better Business Bureau in Spokane, Washington, told Det. Hall it had 18 complaints filed on its website against Montana Custom Log Furniture.

According to court documents, on July 18, 2014, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Attorney Joseph Cik and Grable’s attorney, Courtney Nolan, agreed to a pretrial diversion agreement that left the case suspended.

Part of the agreement was that if Grable refunded money to the customers within a two-year period, the case would be dismissed. On July 12, 2016, the county attorney’s office filed a petition to revoke because it alleged Grable hadn’t paid restitution to two people in the amount of $2,605. But later, according to court records, Grable did refund a total of $17,729 to 25 people while three customers did receive the furniture they ordered.

On Sept. 19, 2016, the case was dismissed in court. Grable didn’t plead guilty to any charges and did not have to admit to any allegations.

In the current case, Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher said their client was a man who was suffering from a heart condition as well as the death of his father in 2019 and his daughter in 2021, and a pandemic that left him unable to hire workers to complete the contracted work.

“My client, Steve Grable, may not be a perfect businessman and he should have let the log business die awhile ago,” Keenan Gallagher said. “Despite his health, he felt he could do the work, and Steve’s intent was not to steal money from these people.”

While many alleged victims were from other states, some were from Montana, including one man from Flathead County.

Paul Kinder, of Marion, testified that he and his wife were looking for a new bedroom suite and they found Grable’s business while doing a Google search.

“I emailed him on June 24, 2021, and he encouraged me to order quickly because of his schedule,” Kinder said. “He (Grable) said when he got the check, he’d schedule the work.”

Kinder said he placed the order on June 30 and his wife wrote and mailed a deposit check on July 6 for $1,290. Kinder said once the check was cashed on July 12, they didn’t hear from Grable.

Keenan Gallagher had Kinder read an email from Grable that indicated they did speak about Grable falling behind in his work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kinder said Grable told him many potential employees weren’t working because they were receiving generous unemployment checks each month.

The Western News

Two Lincoln County men plead not guilty to burglary charges

Two Eureka men pleaded not guilty to felony burglary on June 6 in the Montana 19th Judicial District Court. Colin C. Wolf, 24, and Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, of Rexford, are accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Rouse is also facing a felony charge for the alleged possession of methamphetamine. According to the charging document in the burglary case, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobbie Noel investigated the scene and lifted fingerprints from the inside of a window on the house which...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Libby native assists in road-side baby delivery

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When Casey woke up this past Friday morning she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience. Casey’s sister-in-law Toni Vincent, who also is Casey’s doula, is a Libby native and had gotten into town the night before. Thankfully so, because Toni's skill and expertise were going to be needed in just...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Big Bucks tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard

The Libby Loggers Big Bucks baseball tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard with three games. The four-day event, which will bring teams from Montana, Idaho, British Columbia, Alberta and California, begins at 3 p.m. with the North Idaho Lakers taking on the Mission Valley Mariners. The second game will feature the host Loggers battling the Claremont Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. The day wraps up at 8 p.m. with the Bitterroot Bucs facing the Spokane Generals. Friday, the first of four games begins at noon with the Northern Lakes Mountaineers playing Bitterroot. At 2:30 p.m., Northern Lakes is scheduled to play Mission Valley. At 5...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
