Kay Larson

Kay Marie Larson, 80, of Missoula died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at The Springs at Missoula.

Kay was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in Harvey, North Dakota to Donald and Sylvia Baldwin, and grew up in western Washington and Missoula, Montana, the younger sister of beloved older twin brothers, Wayne and Doug.

As a child, Kay loved playing sports with her brothers, singing in the Presbyterian Church choir, ice skating the rinks of Missoula and twirling baton in dozens of parades throughout the state. Kay graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960 and went on to serve as the head majorette at the University of Montana.

She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, SPURS National Honor Society (Service, Patriotism, Unity, Responsibility, and Sacrifice), and the Little Sisters of Minerva.

On June 13, 1964, Kay married Daniel O. Larson of Troy, Montana, at First Presbyterian Church in Missoula. The couple traveled the nation, living in cities as diverse as Tacoma, Washington, Paramus, New Jersey, Atlanta, Georgia, Denver, Colorado, and eventually Libby, Montana, as Dan’s career progressed working for St. Regis Paper Company and Champion International.

A loving mother and wife, Kay took joy in raising two daughters, Laurie and Marcia, teaching Sunday School, volunteering at church and in other significant community organizations, developing her extraordinary skills in calligraphy, wood-working and painting, singing in community choirs, and creating from scratch a junior golf program, red-hat society, ukulele groups and baton twirling classes for local children.

Kay had a natural and graceful way of drawing people together, serving the community with quiet generosity, and being a creative, attentive and playful grandmother and “Aunt Kay” to her beloved family.

Kay loved Montana, making music, playing golf, her good friends old and new and offering hospitality to others. She made friends everywhere she went.

Kay was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter Anna Hope Larson, friend and ex-husband Daniel O. Larson, brothers Wayne Baldwin and Douglas Baldwin.

Survivors include two daughters, Laurie (Andrew) Larson Caesar, Marcia (Mark) Larson and Kay’s life partner Terry Hober, along with two granddaughters, Sophie Caesar and Erin Larson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at UCC Missoula Church.

Gifts in Kay’s honor may go to the Missoula Children’s Theater.