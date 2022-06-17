Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Rob was born July 1, 1958, in Bremerton, WA to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, MT and Bremerton, WA where he graduated from East Bremerton High School.

Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22-plus years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999.

Rob moved to Libby in July 2008 with his two youngest daughters Jessica and Sabrina and married Marchette Robinson on Dec. 18, 2014.

Rob worked for the U.S. Forest Service at the Canoe Gulch Ranger Station doing facilities maintenance until he retired in February 2022.

Rob loved being in the outdoors with his family and friends. Whether it was hunting, fishing golfing or camping, as long as he was with his family, he was happy.

His proudest moments were the times hunting with his daughters and teaching them the skills his father taught him. He loved his family beyond words, loved God, and loved his Country. He was a true Patriot.

Rob was preceded in death by his father Donald Cunningham, Sr., his mother, Diane Kerlee, his oldest brothers William Cunningham (Bill), and Donald Cunningham, Jr. (Don).

Rob is survived by his wife, Marchette Robinson-Cunningham (Libby); daughters, Jessica Cunningham

(Libby), Sabrina Cunningham (Libby), Linda Foster (Connell) of Halifax, VA, and Lacey Andrews (John) of Alcoa, TN; brother Rusty Cunningham Sr. (Nilda) of Bremerton, WA; sister Teena Cunningham of Port

Orchard, WA; grandchildren Briana, Brittney, Brandon and Jayden; great grandchildren, Ethan, Jaxson, Addison and Alayna; nephews Rusty Cunningham, Jr. of Butte, MT and Justin Remillard of Butte, MT; niece, Holly Sternod (Mike) of Butte, MT and numerous great nieces and nephews that were all such a huge part of his life.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 23 at his home and ranch that he loved so much.

Local arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home & Crematory of Libby, MT.