ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

18-year-old doesn’t regret ‘Celtics 2022 World Champions’ tattoo

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpEUQ_0gDvVnjJ00

The Boston Celtics aren’t NBA Champions, but Jack Bienvenue has no regrets.

Bienvenue — now infamous for the “Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions” tattoo branded on his left shoulder — intends to keep the ink, even in the aftermath of the Warriors edging the Celtics for the Larry O’Brien trophy Thursday night.

Dude who got the Celtics tattoo:

“If it works, I’m a prophet.”

😂

(via The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/l3xqwuVq5V

— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

“I don’t think I’d get it lasered off because it’s part of me,” Bienvenue told The Athletic before Game 3. “If they end up losing and then they win like next year, after they win I could get it corrected. Get the two lasered off and get a three.”

Bienvenue, an 18-year-old graduate of Cape Cod Technical High School, first got the tattoo back on March 21. At the time, the Celtics had ascended from the depths of the Eastern Conference to take control of the fourth seed, positioning themselves for a potential playoff run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYSvj_0gDvVnjJ00
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics lost to the Warriors in Game 6
Getty Images

“I said, ‘I’m so confident the Celtics will win it, I’ll get a tattoo of the (2022 banner),” Bienvenue said. “My friend said, ‘No you wouldn’t.’ So I was like, ‘Screw you guys, I’m getting it done.’”

That day after school, Bienvenue made a beeline for the local tattoo parlor, Hotline Tattoo.

“I’ve been tattooing almost 20 years, so I’ve seen a lot of weird stuff come through, but this one really stood out,” Taylor Lindley, the tattoo artist who gave Bienvenue the tattoo, said.

Bienvenue’s gamble nearly paid off: Boston fell just two wins shy of capturing the franchise’s 18th NBA title, and its first since 2008.

But now, he’ll be left with a tattoo commemorating a championship that never came to fruition.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy