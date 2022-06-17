ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, ID

'Center of the Universe': Town of Banks offers world-class whitewater and community

By By TRISTAN LEWIS KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387MJR_0gDvViJg00

Originally published June 15 on KTVB.COM .The North Fork Championship kicked off Thursday and world-class white water kayakers are visiting Idaho to test their skills on the Payette River. The three-day event brings people from all over the world, but for the community of Banks, the area can offer much more than premier whitewater sports.

“I mean the community is really what draws a lot of us to this place,” said Liam Kelly, a rafting guide with Bear Valley Rafting.

What first drew Kelly to first work in Banks in the summer of 2015 was the Payette River system.

“There are incredible rivers all over the place. Up and down the drainage there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Kelly said. He added there are family-friendly routes on the Main Fork, to full-day stretches up the Canyon.

Within the whitewater world, the town of Banks is commonly referred to as the ‘Center of the Universe.’

“Really some of the best accessible hard whitewater in the world,” Kelly said.

However, it’s the community that’s kept Kelly and others coming back each summer.

“It’s really just like accepting and welcoming community,” Kelly said. “It’s people that are really excited about sharing knowledge, sharing skills and showing folks down the river.”

Not too far from the river lies Banks Café.

From food, to beer, to showcasing local art, to local entertainment; the Banks Café is where seasonal employees and visitors spend most of their time off the water.

“This is such a hub for the community,” Katie Dandrea, an employee of Banks Café.

Dandrea, originally of Boise, has been spending her summers working in Banks, previously spent the last two seasons as a rafting guide and now works at the Café.

“While I think that there are really wonderful places that you can stop, I think the difference with Banks Cafe is the welcoming and warm energy from really everyone,” Dandrea said.

She said living in the Banks community during the summer is something she’s never experienced before.

“From sunrise to sunset, we’re all together and we’re all really supporting each other,” Dandrea said.

It’s the support from others she said that makes the difficult parts of living out of their car or a tent for the summer all worthwhile.

“You just get lost in conversation with folks that you probably wouldn’t have met if you weren’t up in Banks and they weren’t brought together by the love of whitewater and the love of community,” Dandrea said.

While many who work in Banks in the summer live elsewhere during the off-season, there are a few who call it home year-round.

“There’s a lot more to Banks than just what meets the eye,” said Katy Wentz, a waitress at Banks Café.

Wentz said she is part of one of the original 17 families to become residents of Banks. During the summer, the town grows and has around 200 people call Banks home for the season.

“We get people in here from Costa Rica, Chile, Europe,” Wentz said. “It’s just actually so awesome to know all these different people and get to learn about them.

While Wentz loves her hometown, she said she dreads winter because her friends leave.

“I’ve definitely developed lifelong friendships here,” Wentz said. She added people are able to get a lot more than a good meal if they visit the café.

“The raft guide community is a very tight circle. Like once you’re in that circle, you have friends for life,” Wentz said.

However, looking at the friendly smiles and laughs around the Café it wouldn’t be too hard to break into that community.

“I’ve got just a deep sense of gratitude for this place,” Kelly said.

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

How Many of These “Must See” Boise Places Have YOU Seen?

The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to? Are you a proud native or new local? Either way these are all "must see" places that should be checked off your Boise Bucket list.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Pemberton to receive $35,000 pay raise

Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton will receive a 14.6% pay raise. The State Board of Education approved the raise last week, bumping Pemberton’s annual salary from $240,000 to $275,000. In terms of percentages — as well as raw dollars — it’s the largest raise the board awarded to a college or university president last week.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
City
Banks, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Sports
107.9 LITE FM

This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Banks Caf
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside a Simple Looking Boise Home With an Amazing Indoor Pool

From the outside, this home doesn’t look like much. But inside? It’s really something special!. When you hear the words “indoor pool,” what type of Idaho property comes to mind? Probably some luxury home high above Boise in the foothills, something ritzy in Sun Valley or something elegant near the lake in Coeur d’Alene. We’re not shocked that it wasn’t a 47 year old home in a pretty average looking subdivision near Overland and Cloverdale.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

5 Spots For Authentic Mexican Tacos In Boise

They don't call it Turkey Tuesday. It's not Tomato Soup Tuesday. It's Taco Tuesday! It brings some sort of joy to Tuesday. Usually a meaningless day of the week, Tuesday now has a purpose and is one of the days we look forward to, so we can enjoy our favorite tacos.
BOISE, ID
rollingout.com

Black athlete goes tubing with White girlfriend, but only 1 made it out alive

On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
GEM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Sports
98.3 The Snake

Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

I-84 expansion project prompts closures this summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) making progress on the Interstate 84 widening project in Caldwell. The project will expand the roadway between the Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell and the Karcher Interchange in Nampa to three lanes. During the next phase of construction, there will be...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Nampa urges cautious driving after two flaggers hit

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is urging drivers to be cautious after two flaggers were hit in construction zones in the last two weeks. “We want our people to go home at the end of the day to their families," said Tom Point, senior director of public works. "Please help us keep our workers safe.”
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy