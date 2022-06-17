ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island fans beg for a new match for Dami Hope

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Love Island fans want the producers to find a new match for Dami Hope soon!

The latest episode of Love Island revealed that there are some cracks showing in several of the couples. Of course, there was the big bust-up between Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu over her secret terrace meetings with Jay Younger , Jay attempted to stir up some drama between Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Remi Lambert seemed to be trying to get to know a couple of the other islanders, too.

There was also some trouble brewing between Dami Hope and Amber Beckford . Despite a promising start together, recently it was looking like they weren't going to work out. In the Beach Hut, Dami explained that he felt as if he was having to meet all her needs whilst she wasn't listening to him.

Later in the episode, Dami interrupted a chat where Remi was even encouraging Amber to "make moves" herself, and Amber told Dami that he was almost pushing her away and that she was feeling they were incompatible.

Dami has emerged as one of the most popular islanders so far this season, and the change in his relationship with Amber has prompted quite a few viewers at home to call on the Love Island team to find someone new for him to couple up with!

One viewer wrote: "I just need a new girl to come in for Dami cause this isn't it".

See more

Another wrote: "@ love island producers. Please send in a girl for Dami! PLEASE.", and there were plenty more calling for a new bombshell to be sent into the villa soon.

See more
See more See more
See more See more

Now that Jay and Remi are settled in and trying to get to know some of the girls in the villa and a recoupling probably on the cards, it seems like a new bombshell could very well be heading into the villa soon. Will Dami find a new match? Only time will tell...

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

In the US, episodes of Love Island 2022 will begin airing daily on Hulu from Tuesday, June 21.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub , with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island review: Finally, the islanders have caught feelings – so when does Casa Amor start?

It’s taken three weeks to arrive, but we’ve finally got it: the first surprise recoupling of the season. Faced with a line-up of bachelors, two of whom – Davide and Remi – are single, new girl Danica instead chooses to couple up with Luca, longtime lover (in Love Island terms, at least) of Gemma. Danica’s decision was always going to ruffle some feathers, but it’s not Gemma but Luca himself who angrily huffs and puffs at having to spend the night away from his beloved.While the sound team do their best to tease out even a little suspense as...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Island review: You can roll your eyes at Ekin-Su – but her fight with Davide was reality TV gold

You can’t have a good Love Island series without fighting. To be clear, I’m not talking about the bust-ups that prompt Ofcom complaints, think pieces and statements from charities. No, I mean the silly ones. The ones where both parties are clearly in the wrong and everyone leaves looking like a fool. In these fights, there are no winners – apart from maybe the viewers.That’s what the Davide and Ekin-Su argument is. While Ekin-Su rages at being accused of kissing new boy Jay (which, to be fair, she did do), our Italian stallion turns into a raging bull, becoming...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Island fans gobsmacked as Ekin-Su crawls around on the floor for secret tryst

Love Island contestant Ekin-Su has left viewers gobsmacked after sharing a covert kiss with fellow contestant Jay.She is currently coupled with Davide. However, near the beginning of Thursday’s (16 June) episode, she was filmed inviting Jay up to the terrace for a discreet chat. The pair were seen crawling on the floor to keep out of sight of the fellow contestants.Ekin-Su, who has emerged as a favourite of Love Island viewers in recent days, then kissed Jay on the lips. On social media, viewers shared their amusesment at the pair’s antics, with the image of them crawling around on the floor a particular source of hilarity.“Why is Ekin-Su moving like she’s at the MI6 headquarters?” one person joked.“Ekin-Su is chaotic, bold, unapologetic and messy, she’s EVERYTHING we need. The terrace crawl is a move to go down in history,” someone else wrote.“No way did i just watch some 30 year olds crawl and waddle on the floor like toddlers just to kiss each other,” another person commented.Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on BritBox and ITV Hub.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#New Favorite#Islanders#New Girl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Chris Collette Is No Longer 'Married at First Sight' but Is He Currently Dating Miss Right?

The Married at First Sight Boston reunion was incredibly revealing, particular for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who can now refer to each other as divorcees. While they did end up marrying at first sight, they separated after nearly a fortnight. At the reunion, the former couple opened up about what went wrong and predictably some tears were shed. However, it looks as if Chris might have moved on and fans of the show are desperate to know with whom. Who is Chris from Married at First Sight dating?
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Wants to Get Rid of $9.75 Million Aspen Estate Where Bravo TV Drama Went Down

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are always playing with their real estate portfolio, most recently selling their Bel Air mansion, but it’s their latest listing that might draw some curiosity from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. The couple put their stunning Aspen home on the market for $9.75 million, but it’s the drama that reportedly goes on there this season that has everyone talking.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Teases New Show Appearance Featuring ‘Lots of Booze’

For all of you Storage Wars fans out there, we have a Brandi Passante sighting to tell you about and she’s talking about it, too. Actually, Passante took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to tell her followers some news. She’s going to be appearing on Spike’s Breezway Cocktail Hour that’ll have “lots of booze.” What in the world is all this about? Let’s take a look and see what Passante has going on in her world.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Former 'Shahs of Sunset' Stars Filming New Project

The "Shahs of Sunset" gang doesn't look like they're ready for reality TV retirement just yet -- their famous show is donezo, but some of the OG cast are busy filming a new venture. Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi were working with a production crew Friday...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Exclusive: Christel Khalil Reveals How Cane’s Mistakes Prepared Lily For a Future With Billy

“With Cane, there was no space to think about anything else.”. Ask any longtime viewer of The Young and the Resstless, and they’ll tell you that the Lily we see on screen today is a far cry from the one we first met almost two decades ago. Like the rest of us, the character has gone through things which have forever changed her, from having cancer to the tragic accident which took Hilary’s life and saw Lily spending time behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

41
Followers
591
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy