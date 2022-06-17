ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Central Texas Bullet Train Loses Steam

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Texas Central Railway’s CEO leaving the project, the proposed bullet train linking Houston and Dallas may be dead, reports Dug Begley in the Houston Chronicle. “Aguilar’s departure follows a moribund few months for the company, which dramatically slashed its staff...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Big Additions to Dallas Skyline Planned

The Dallas City Council votes Wednesday on incentives connected with two big additions to the skyline. An 80-story building on North Field Street would become the city’s tallest building, taller than the Bank of America Plaza. The other project would occupy normally vacant surface parking lots south of Dallas City Hall.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas new home sales, pending sales and prices still rising

DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why is DFW seeing so many delays and canceled flights?

DALLAS — Monday was a major travel day for thousands of people across the country as they head back home from the holiday weekend. With an increase in travel, there is major frustration with flight cancellations, delays and overbooked flights. There is also a pilot shortage, which makes it...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Bullet Train#Property Taxes#Japanese#Shinkansen#The Texas Supreme Court#Texas Central
kolomkobir.com

Can you eat fish that you catch in Houston bayous and rivers?

Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago. “The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
freightwaves.com

Logistics company DB Schenker announces layoffs in Texas

DB Schenker said it’s laying off 130 employees in response to the closure of a Kraft Foods distribution center near Fort Worth, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials Tuesday. “Kraft has notified us that they will be closing in Fort Worth, effective June 26,” according to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

The Future Of Transportation In Collin County

Officials across Collin County are working to figure out what the future of transportation here should look like, and especially how big a role Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) — which already serves Plano and Richardson — should play in that evolution. Problem is, not everyone is on board with DART in the county, nor have they ever been.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
rejournals.com

Leader in steel processing industry expands to Fort Worth

Andes Coil Processors, a leader in the steel processing and slitting industry, announced its expansion to Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth. Sylvania Industrial Park, formerly the site of the American Manufacturing of Texas plant, was once a major manufacturing hub with thousands of workers producing billets and oil pump jacks. The manufacturing facility brings 30 to 50 new jobs and a $5 million capital investment to Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
momcollective.com

Moving to (or Visiting) Collin County? Here Are Our Top 5 Areas to Explore!

Moving somewhere new can be extremely daunting. And showcasing your town to visitors in a way that does it justice can be a ton of pressure. Lucky for you, Collin County Moms has you covered! Here’s a list of our favorite areas in Collin County, each with limitless potential for fun, entertainment, and unforgettable dining experiences.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy