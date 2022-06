Every week, Entertainment Weekly is looking back at the biggest movies of the summer of 2002. As audiences struggled to understand the new post-9/11 world order, Hollywood found itself in a moment of transition, with upcoming stars and soon-to-be-forever franchises playing alongside startling new visions and fading remnants of the old normal. Join us for a rewatch of the first true summer of Hollywood's strange new millennium. Last week: Critics Leah Greenblatt and Darren Franich explored how The Bourne Identity reinvented action movies. This week, we have two rewatch posts for you: First, Patrick Gomez and Christian Holub go deep on Lilo & Stitch; then Leah and Darren re-interrogate Minority Report.

