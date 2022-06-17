Local dog competing in Westminster Dog Show

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A pup from Snohomish County is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Two-year-old Sriracha is a 12-pound Italian greyhound that will be competing in the toy category. “She’s definitely got the ‘it’ factor,” said Sarah Evans, Sriracha’s owner, who...
At least five murders have shaken up communities in western Washington, just between Monday and Tuesday. The first incident happened after 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Seattle police say a man was shot and killed at a Delridge homeless encampment. Then two men were shot and killed in Everett Monday afternoon...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Reports about the body were received at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police in Des Moines said the death may have been related to an incident in that city. At...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Questions persist over the 2017 death of Charleena Lyles, the mother of four who was shot and killed by Seattle police inside her Magnuson Park apartment. An inquest into the incident began Tuesday at the King County Child and Family Justice Center. Two officers claim...
State wildlife officials say more than 60,000 European green crabs have been captured in Washington state waters so far in 2022. That is far more than what they captured and killed by this time last year. The green crab is a small, but voracious predator that can quickly damage native...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red Robin said in a statement that it had fired one of its employees in North Carolina after it received reports that customers had received drug-laced edibles in bags with their to-go orders. WSOC reported that one of its employees found Rice Krispies and Froot Loop...
Some people are realizing they can't afford to keep up with the costs associated with caring for an animal, which leads to abandonment and surrendering, which a local rescue group believes was the reason two pit bulls were left tied to trees over the weekend.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 46-year-old Bellevue man has been charged with the death of a Transportation Security Administration agent who was found in the middle of a Redmond road in 2019, police said. Redmond police arrested Bradley Hibbard on June 2 while he was leaving court in Kent...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks in Federal Way, firefighters said. Crews were called Monday afternoon to the 33900 block of 19th Ave. SW in Federal Way near Saghalie Middle School. "Please leave the fireworks...
SEATTLE — A “Welcome Back Bash” was held at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday to recognize and celebrate city and county employees returning to the office, as well as those who worked in the field over the last several years. “For all our returning public employees, and...
A semi truck and trailer collided with a building in Coupeville on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. According to witnesses, the collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on State Route 20 in Coupeville. A detour route on Arnold Road and Zylstra Road was recommended for...
COUPEVILLE, Wash. — One of the oldest buildings on Whidbey Island is severely damaged after a semi-truck crashed into it Sunday while driving along State Route 20. “I’m trying to hold back the tears, it’s hard,” said Marjory Homon. It’s been a difficult 24 hours for this tight-knit community.
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — They tower over the entrance to Port Townsend, welcoming all who come. One hundred and thirty poplar trees have served as a gateway to Port Townsend for as long as anyone can remember, but their days are likely numbered. The trees are native to northern...
RENTON, Wash. — A woman was rescued after her car ended up in Lake Washington at the end of Gene Coulon Memorial Park in Renton. Renton police first tweeted about the incident at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and said that person was reported to be treading water. Renton firefighters believed...
A serious injury collision near the town of Snohomish sent eight people to the hospital, including five children, on Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 9:41 p.m. on June 20, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of an incident on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast.
Unlike much of the country, the Pacific Northwest has had a long stretch of cooler-than-normal weather this month. There is some good news for residents across the region waiting for summer weather as AccuWeather forecasters say that a big shift in the weather pattern is about to unfold over the region.
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
