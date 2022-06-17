ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Local dog competing in Westminster Dog Show

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Local dog in Westminster Dog Show The Italian Greyhound is named GCH DC Jaros Ferazi Miso Pho King Hot at Divine TKN SC ATT RATI, but her call name is Sriracha. (Sarah Evans)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A local dog will soon represent Western Washington at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The 2-year-old Italian Greyhound named Sriracha lives in Snohomish with her owner and handler, Sarah Evans.

The all-breed conformation show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden is on Tuesday, June 21.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

