ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Hearings slated on transmission line, substation at Meta Data Center in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itgFM_0gDvSc7x00

The Arizona Corp. Commission’s power plant and transmission line siting committee will consider an application a half-mile 230 kilovolt transmission line and 230 kV substation in Mesa at a public hearing beginning at 1 p.m. June 27. The meeting will be at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, 200 N. Centennial Way in Mesa.

The hearing will continue June 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. and each following weekday through completion of the hearing. The hearing will be available to view online, by phone or in-person. Zoom links for the hearing will be added to the project webpage srp.net/huckleberry. You may also visit azcc.gov for information regarding the hearing schedule.

On May 10, SRP filed an application for a certificate of environmental compatibility with the ACC for the proposed “Project Huckleberry” transmission line and substation to serve energy to the data center being built for Meta and slated to be fully operational by 2024, according to a release.

The data center continues the Phoenix area’s growth in the technology sector and is expected to create approximately 100 high-wage jobs upon its completion and around 1,500 jobs during its construction. SRP supports long-term economic development in the communities it serves by providing reliable power to its customers, the release states.

Meta’s data center is under development at the southeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth Roads. Project Huckleberry consists of a proposed 230 kilovolt double-circuit transmission line that will connect the proposed Prickly Pear 230 kV Substation to the certificated Southeast Power Link 230 kV transmission line by following along an existing flood control channel and a 69kV transmission line under development for a half mile. As the primary beneficiary of Project Huckleberry, Meta is funding the cost of SRP’s electrical infrastructure required to serve its facility.

Public comment will be taken in a special evening session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, in person and virtually.

Following the hearings, the siting committee will issue or deny the certificate, which requires final approval by the ACC.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley’s residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water — 750,000 acre-feet) — each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Mesa, AZ
Industry
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt-road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transmission Line#Infrastructure#Phoenix Metropolitan Area#Urban Construction#Meta Data Center#The Arizona Corp#Commission#Marriott Phoenix Mesa#Srp#Acc#Project Huckleberry
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Massive 200-acre mixed-use project proposed near Valley entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is looking to transform a massive property next to its sports and entertainment district into a master-planned development with office, retail, hotel, commercial and high-density housing. Dubbed Vision 2, the development could be built on about 200 acres between Glendale Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix No. 1 in the nation for highest inflation

Annual inflation for the U.S. in April was 8.3 percent, compared to 8.5 percent in March. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides Consumer Price Index data for select local areas, and prices rose even more in the Phoenix metropolitan area than the nation, with Phoenix inflation increasing 11.0 percent over the year for April compared to 8.3 percent nationally. That was the highest inflation for all areas. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent over the month in April, compared to a boost of 1.2 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. The index for all items less food and energy was up 0.6 percent for the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 17-19

PHOENIX – The Kitt Peak National Observatory and a nearby tribal community in southern Arizona have been evacuated because of an encroaching wildfire, the city of Phoenix has canceled its three July Fourth fireworks events this year, citing supply chain issues and the Phoenix City Council this week approved a plan that has a goal of 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s population growth affecting the climate, according to expert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The population in Arizona has expanded a lot in the last decade. Maricopa County alone grew by more than 600,000 from 2010 to 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau. “More people means there are more places to live, more infrastructure, more asphalt, more cement, you have more buildings,” said Erinanne Saffell, a climatologist at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Board of Supervisors Cuts Property Tax Rate, Works to Blunt Inflation in Final FY 2023 Budget

Maricopa County supervisors are addressing the rising cost of goods and services head-on with a budget that cuts taxes and helps people pay their bills. The Board approved a final fiscal year 2023 budget which aims to blunt the impact of inflation in the nation’s fastest-growing county using every avenue possible, including hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds to provide financial support and resources for individuals, families, and businesses.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy