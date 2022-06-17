Rockville High School grads focus on finding their voice

VERNON — Families and friends filled the Rockville High School courtyard Thursday evening as just under 200 graduates became alumni of the school that has helped shape who they are.

ROCKVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 2022

VALEDICTORIAN: My Kim Lai Huyen

SALUTATORIAN: Kaylin Maher

CLASS PRESIDENT: Stella Scheff

The spirit of the crowd was enthusiastic, as cheers could be heard ringing through the air as each graduate was called to receive their diploma.

Principal Jason Magao noted the cooler weather, saying, “Let’s thank Mother Nature … I’ve been here on 80-degree days.”

He also commended the Class of 2022 for its resilience, noting that their time at Rockville High has been more turbulent than most because of the pandemic.

“You worked hard to persevere in ways many of us have never had to face,” he said, adding, “If you follow the news stories lately, you know the world needs a drastic change; be the change.”

Some of the graduates addressed this resilience in their addresses to the crowd. But Class President Stella Scheff focused on struggles beyond the pandemic.

“This won’t be another cliche COVID story that has taken over enough of our lives, and I refuse to let it take over our graduation,” Scheff said, instead recounting a struggle with a neurological disorder that she developed during her time at Rockville High. Although it left her future uncertain, Scheff said, the support of her school helped her persevere through it.

“It’s because of the support of Rockville High that I get to stand in front of you today,” Scheff said, adding that she is looking to pursue a dream of being an educator to give back to other students.

Class valedictorian My Kim Lai Huyen also reflected on her own struggles in her address, saying that as the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants who only speak Vietnamese at home, it was difficult for her to find her voice in school as she learned English in early grades.

Through her high school classes though, she was able to start speaking up about her beliefs through writing essays, and became passionate about social issues.

“I still didn’t participate in discussions but being able to write … was a big step for me,” Huyen said. She added that she finally had the courage to speak up at Thursday’s graduation ceremony.

“I know that this is the first time that many of you have heard my voice; maybe this is the first time ever that I’ve heard it as well,” Huyen said.

She plans to attend Northeastern University and study pre-med and sociology.

In addition to tales of overcoming challenges, salutatorian Kaylin Maher urged her classmates to rise above stereotypes often assigned to them, using her speech to condemn the expectation that women can only be nurturers.

“Many of us are tired of hearing that our pursuits are unconventional and un-ladylike,” Maher said, adding that as she progressed through her schooling, “I knew that many of us girls have a natural desire to learn and grow just the same as boys.”

She also told the audience that as a child, she hated the color pink because she equated it with “an image of weakness and incapability that is often attached to my gender.”

As she grew and realized that this is just a stereotype, she learned to love the color, and “soon revised my view of femininity as delicate and fragile.”

Maher, who plans to attend Wesleyan University in Middletown and major in biology, noted the importance of finding your own individuality, and told her classmates that “our words, fascinations, and ideals undeniably describe who we are.”