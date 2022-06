During your next walk through Saratoga Spa State Park, keep an eye out for this historic structure. Check Out this 19th Century Abandoned Farm House in Saratoga. Located on the grounds of the vast Saratoga Spa State Park, it's known as the La Tour Farmhouse. Back in 2009 the Post Star did an expose on the home, which has sat vacant for decades. Apparently it has a very rich history. It was built circa 1835 as part of a large 135 acre farm, in the early 1900's it was converted into a two family home. As Saratoga State Park began to expand, the land and the house were purchased by the state in 1928. It was occupied by workers at the nearby nursery until about 1978.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO