CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a Good Samaritan stepping in to help a store clerk during an attack on the city's North Side last week. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, what the attacker didn't know was that the Good Samaritan also happens to be a jiujitsu trainer. The Supreme Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located on Lincoln Avenue just northwest of the intersection with Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue. Owner Idriz Redzovic enjoys teaching the art of self-defense to youngsters there. But last week, while at a 7-Eleven at 1532 W. Lawrence Ave., just east of Ashland Avenue in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO