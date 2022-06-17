Letter to the Editor: Listening session June 23

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's hard to think of an issue that consumed more time yet moved so little during the 2022 Minnesota legislative session as rebate checks. Gov. Tim Walz made three proposals for direct payments, each bigger than the previous one. His office called the initial proposal "Walz checks," then stopped referring to them that way. Republicans who control the Senate dismissed them as a gimmick. House Democrats didn't include checks in their end-of-session budget plans.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison says abortion will be legal in Minnesota even if the U-S Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade. Ellison says no one traveling to Minnesota, nor one who helps a person come to this state for an abortion, nor their medical providers will be prosecuted. The attorney general says he will oppose extradition requests from other states and will intervene to stop prosecutions here. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life spokesman Scott Fischbach says the Democratic attorney general is trying to shore up his base in the upcoming election with his comments.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court says that the city must uphold its charter and employ a minimum of 731 police officers, a number the city has been below for many months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.
This ruling comes after eight Northside residents sued the city, citing high levels of violent crime and a lack of police officers. They argued the gun violence, carjackings and break-ins were impacting their daily lives.
The ruling came down Monday arguing that "the Mayor has a clear legal duty under the...
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
Casey O’Reilly, the farmer that hosted this year’s Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm, likes to start his day at 4:30 a.m. The day of the event was no different. The annual Breakfast on the Farm aims to educate the local community about the positive impacts that the dairy industry has in Goodhue County. This year, the O’Reilly Organic Dairy farm hosted the community for the event.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
(ABC 6 News) - After weeks of negotiating, Minnesota lawmakers could not come to an agreement for a special session on major legislation with the state's $9 billion surplus. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee spoke with Governor Tim Walz about what this means for Minnesotans moving forward. Before the...
Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
Over 660,000 American workers could soon see stimulus payments worth $750 in the state of Minnesota, depending on their profession. This is under a new bill called the Frontline Worker Payments. If all eligible workers apply, then each person will see $750. Who is eligible for the $750 stimulus payment?
Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
Minneapolis, Minnesota residents will soon begin receiving stimulus payments worth $500 per month under a new UBI program. The residents seeing the money need to have qualified for the program in order to receive payments; they are not automatic. This is the newest UBI program for the city. UBI payments...
(ABC 6 News) -- More than half a million Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay. According to Governor Tim Walz, 650,000 applications have come in so far. In the first 18 hours of the website's launch, 200,000 people applied for the money. Minnesota lawmakers approved $500 million for the...
(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42 states will see a rise in hospital patients over the next two weeks, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Doctor Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, says vaccinations are key as hospitalizations and deaths “continue to be suppressed” even when case numbers rise. Steffen also encourages you to monitor your county case map on the State Department of Health’s website, which can be found at health-dot-state-dot-m-n-dot-u-s.
A Republican Eagle reader asked: “I wondered if you could tell me who is re-doing the former Ferrin Furniture building in Red Wing?”. According to Kyle Klatt in the Red Wing Community Development department, the former Ferrin’s Furniture building will be a tobacco and smoke shop. “There is...
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
According to the City of Prior Lake, the Minnesota DNR has confirmed that it has found zebra mussels in Spring Lake. The city posted the findings to social media this morning, noting that zebra mussels were also confirmed in Jeffers Pond this spring and last year, in Pike Lake. The...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
Many buildings here in Rochester and across Minnesota are stunning architectural masterpieces, but there's one structure that's just been named the Ugliest Building in Minnesota-- and it's only 90 minutes away. Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't go to sleep on some of the...
For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July. Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced.
Comments / 0