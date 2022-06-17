List: 4th of July fireworks shows canceled in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July is almost here. While there are more than 40 fireworks shows planned for across Colorado, some shows have been canceled due to dry conditions and fire danger.

We put together a full list of events happening across the state starting July 1 and lasting through July 4.

Here’s a look at shows that have been canceled so far:

Lakewood – Replaced with a drone show

Englewood

Boulder- Folsom Field

Castle Pines – Replaced with a drone show

Parker – Replaced with a drone show

Telluride

Gypsum – Replaced with a drone show

