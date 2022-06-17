ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List: 4th of July fireworks shows canceled in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July is almost here. While there are more than 40 fireworks shows planned for across Colorado, some shows have been canceled due to dry conditions and fire danger.

We put together a full list of events happening across the state starting July 1 and lasting through July 4.

Where to watch Colorado’s 4th of July fireworks in 2022

Here’s a look at shows that have been canceled so far:

Fireworks replaced with drones for July 4th shows

If you know of a fireworks show that has been canceled that we missed, let us know here:

Submit a form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

