List: 4th of July fireworks shows canceled in Colorado
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July is almost here. While there are more than 40 fireworks shows planned for across Colorado, some shows have been canceled due to dry conditions and fire danger.
We put together a full list of events happening across the state starting July 1 and lasting through July 4.Where to watch Colorado’s 4th of July fireworks in 2022
Here’s a look at shows that have been canceled so far:
- Lakewood – Replaced with a drone show
- Englewood
- Boulder- Folsom Field
- Castle Pines – Replaced with a drone show
- Parker – Replaced with a drone show
- Telluride
- Gypsum – Replaced with a drone show
If you know of a fireworks show that has been canceled that we missed, let us know here:
