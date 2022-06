The world swimming governing body, Fina, just voted to bar transgender women from elite swimming. The ban affects any trans woman except the small number who were given puberty blockers before the age of 12, and so never went through endogenous puberty.The decision, made in response to the recent success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA, replaces the men’s category with an “open” one, in which trans women are required to compete.Those who support these moves sometimes argue that segregation between trans and cisgender women in sports is regrettable, but necessary for fairness. They argue that the performance...

