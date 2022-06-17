ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Spartan Football facing the heat

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – For the next few weeks, four days a week, the Greenbrier East football team will hold their June practices, which has greeted the team with scalding-hot temperatures when they started just a couple of days ago.

The team goes Mondays through Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

There is a reason football is not played in the summer months, but head coach Ray Lee likes the summer sessions as it can prepare the team for the bigger picture once August rolls around.

“It’s a short introduction to our August opening practice. We use the June practices for introducing our program and culture to all new players, installations and review period for returning players,” Lee said.

“It prepares our players mentally and physically for the season ahead of us. These practices help them understand what’s expected once August practice starts,” he continued.

It not only helps conditioning and the mental aspect of things, but also gets the players on the field for the first time in several months and starts to casually build excitement to get going.

“We create an atmosphere and a culture of accountability, expectations and habits that helps guides the success our program. It also helps get the players out on the field which builds excitement for the football season,” Lee said.

The Spartans finished 8-2 last year and hosted a state playoff game.

They will look to get back to that level of success again this coming season.

East will hold their first official scrimmage on Aug. 12 at the “Battle of the Border” at Spartan Stadium.

