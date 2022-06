LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has announced that Haley Spencer is its May Employee of the Month.

Spencer is an ultrasound tech who was recognized by mammography tech Ronda Mabry for stepping up in a big way as the hospital’s only ultrasound tech for a time, taking on extra patient exams, and smiling through it all.

