Fire Consumes Paramus Home

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago

A furious fire consumed a Paramus home early Friday.

The blaze apparently ignited on a rear deck and quickly spread through the 2½-story, wood-frame Village Circle West  home around 5 a.m.

A couple and their two daughters -- ages 4 and 8 -- all got out OK, neighbors said.

Aftermath of the Village Circle West fire in Paramus.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

The family, who'd moved in about a year ago, watched in their pajamas as the flames destroyed their home, they said.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down within an hour and a half. Little was left once it was declared under control shortly after 7 a.m.

An official cause wasn't immediately determined.

The fire quickly spread through the 2½-story, wood-frame Village Circle West home in Paramus.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Maywood and River Edge.

The family of four got out of their Village Circle West home OK.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

