Airport authority to discuss new airline at Tuesday meeting

By WV Daily News
 5 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) -The Greenbrier County Airport Authority will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. in the WV State Fair board room.

On the agenda: public comment, recommendation of airline to serve Greenbrier Valley Airport; funds transfer; loan agreement in the amount of $2,100,000 for the purchase and installation of hanger doors to replace the three hanger doors that failed in 2021; and more.

The next meeting will be held on July 19.

Call Brian Belcher, airport director 304-645-3961 ext. 223 for information on the meeting.

The post Airport authority to discuss new airline at Tuesday meeting appeared first on

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
