Airport authority to discuss new airline at Tuesday meeting

LEWISBURG (WVDN) -The Greenbrier County Airport Authority will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. in the WV State Fair board room.

On the agenda: public comment, recommendation of airline to serve Greenbrier Valley Airport; funds transfer; loan agreement in the amount of $2,100,000 for the purchase and installation of hanger doors to replace the three hanger doors that failed in 2021; and more.

The next meeting will be held on July 19.

Call Brian Belcher, airport director 304-645-3961 ext. 223 for information on the meeting.

