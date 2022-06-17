ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Given named to dean's honor list

By WV Daily News
CEDARVILLE, Oh. (WVDN) – Cedarville University student Sarah Given of Hillsboro, majoring in forensic science, chemistry was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

