Bergen County, NJ

NJ Transit Cancels 33 Trains Citing Lack Of Engineers

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

New Jersey commuters were left scrambling Friday, June 17 morning as NJ Transit canceled 33 trains.

Fourteen of those lines were canceled due to engineer availability while it was unclear why the remaining were canceled.

The cancelations were made on the Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.

NJ Transit did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

