NJ Transit Cancels 33 Trains Citing Lack Of Engineers

UPDATE: An early-morning tractor-trailer crash kept a notorious stretch of highway at the New Jersey/New York border closed well into the afternoon on Tuesday.The driver told police that his load of frozen food shifted and the rig tipped on the flyover where Routes 17 and 287 meet in Mahwah around …
Multiple people were hurt in a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Lower Main Street and Central Avenue in Aberdeen Township, initial reports said. Several ambulances were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets will split a $440,296 jackpot. The tickets from the Saturday, June 18 Jersey Cash 5 drawing were sold at the following locations:. Burlington County: Basic Convenience Food Store, 1007 Market St., Palmyra; and,. Essex County: Grove Convenience, 133 Grove St., Montclair. Each ticket...
New Jersey observes the state holiday of Juneteenth 2022 on June 17. It celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them. Here is everything to know about Juneteenth 2022 in New Jersey. Is Juneteenth a state holiday?. It...
Massachusetts State Police were searching in the area of Alewife Parkway in Arlington for a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic assault, the department said on Twitter.UPDATE — Suspect is wanted for a domestic assault. Search ongoing. https://t.co/YkPdDXHu6E— Mass State Police (@MassStateP…
A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Berks County. The $1 million Power Payday scratch-off was sold at Radcliffe’s Great Valu on State Street in Mertztown, state lottery officials said on Friday, June 17. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.
Editor's Note (June 21, 2022, 12:08 p.m.): This story is no longer being updated. For updates on the suspected cause and firefight click here. New Jersey firefighters have spent three days now battling a major wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County and a small part of Atlantic County. And officials say they ruled out a natural cause starting the blaze.
A Morris County man caught with more than 44 pounds of cocaine and $322,000 in cash in his home must spend the next 6½ years in federal prison for his role in a major Passaic County drug ring. Victor Pimentel, 46, of Parsippany, was the last of three men...
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection that left one man seriously injured. It happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in South Setauket. Stephen Napolitano, age 45, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2017 Nissan van eastbound on Nesconset Highway when he struck a 2013...
A man had just grabbed a woman he was with and pointed a gun at her in a Jersey City crosswalk when a police officer shot and killed him, New Jersey's top cop said Monday. Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin provided new details while releasing video and audio recordings from the incident.
A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has been charged with reckless manslaughter in a shooting, authorities said. Efrain Cruz Jr., of Freehold, also was charged with recklessly handling a firearm, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The gun discharged on Sunday, June 19 during a small gathering Linskey...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Over the weekend, a black bear was spotted around the Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis in Little Egg Harbor, police said. Police could not confirm the exact location. The golf course in located in the Mystic Island section of the township. This isn’t the...
A 31-year-old Texas driver who struck and killed an Elizabeth man walking on the Garden State Parkway last month had a warrant stemming from a similar incident in 2014, said arresting authorities. Fornice Cary Boatner 3rd was operating a 2007 silver Dodge Ram with a temporary Texas license plate when...
UPDATE: Thomas has been located and is safe, authorities confirmed.---------------------A runaway teen from Mercer County has been missing for nearly two days, police say.Dupree Thomas, 13, was reported missing by his guardian on Sunday, June 19, according to Hamilton Police.He is thought to be wit…
There was a serious motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Saint Georges Avenue in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said. The rider had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
A popular Connecticut eatery was chosen as the spot that serves the best sandwich in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11. Eat This, Not That reported that the "Holy...
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 1