The Boulder Valley school board on Tuesday approved a contract extension for Superintendent Rob Anderson, who will begin his fifth year with the district this fall. “I’m superexcited that we are going to have our superintendent with us for another year — and many more, we hope,” said school board president Kathy Gebhardt. “Thank you Rob, for getting us through everything we had to go through this last year. We are superexcited that we will continue to be able to work together.”

