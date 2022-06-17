ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arrest of 14-year-old Colorado teen after slapping leads to excessive force prosecution

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a teenage girl filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against three Loveland, Colorado police officers who arrested her in 2020, claiming the men used excessive force when they tackled the youngster 14 years old on concrete, fired a Taser at him. and smothered the family’s Jack Russell...

Jeremiah Hunter
3d ago

and on top of that with this case the boy she slapped said he did NOT want to file charges and the police officers still continued to go over there without direction or permission twice!!! hmmmmmmmmmm

Jeremiah Hunter
3d ago

uhhhh if they did everything right the city police would have not gotten sued for 3 million I watched the video i do not Care who you are police no police acting like that dragging a minor and putting physical hands on her the whole situation could have gotten de-escalated easy but they went all barney bad 👎

KKTV

Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of brutally killing a teenage coworker inside a Walgreens break room made his first physical court appearance Tuesday. Arrest papers for Joshua Johnson allege he murdered 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw while they were working at Centennial and Vindicator store on the evening of June 11, intentionally blocking surveillance cameras, throwing up a “restroom closed” sign, and taping paper over the break room window before committing the act. Riley’s body was found during business hours about an hour and half after she failed to return from a dinner break. Johnson was found by troopers the following day walking on I-25 outside Walsenburg.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland police investigating another alleged excessive force arrest

Facing yet another excessive force lawsuit, the Loveland Police Department has once again hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of police misconduct. The Coloradoan reporst this time, the investigation centers on the arrest of a 14-year-old and her father in June of 2020. The father claims he was pushed, and officers used a stun gun on him while he tried to put his dogs in the house while his daughter was arrested in in an alleged domestic violence assault. The girl was accused of slapping her boyfriend in a grocery story though he’s allegedly not pressing charges. He added police also choked and kicked the family’s dog. The same firm, Jensen Hughes, was hired by Loveland police to investigate the excessive force arrest of Karen Garner, an elderly woman with dementia. The city settled a civil lawsuit with Garner for $3 million, and the former office in the case, Austin Hopp, was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the assault. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LOVELAND, CO
#Colorado#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Excessive Force#Choking#Violent Crime
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for wife's shooting death

DENVER — A man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in March of killing his wife at their Denver home in 2019. Denver District Judge Christopher Baumann sentenced Phillip Bivins on Friday in connection with the death of Tia Bivins. On July...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies in custody of JeffCo Sheriff’s Office

GOLDEN, Colo. — A multi-agency investigation is focusing on how a woman became unconscious and then ultimately died while being transported from Denver’s jail to the detention center in Jefferson County. On Friday, Jefferson County deputies were transporting Sierra Sandoval, 22, while she was in custody. During the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County Sheriff Creates ‘Inmate Released Report’ Website Following Frequent Inquiries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As concerns among many in Colorado rise over inmates being released early from jail on bond, one local sheriff has decided to take action in an effort to increase transparency. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams announced on Monday afternoon that his agency would now publish not only the names, birthdays and charges of those being released on bond. However, they would also include the bond amount and the name of the judge who ordered the release. Staff at the Weld County Jail, including Jail Captain Matt Turner, vocalized their support of the new information being published on the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead after being reported missing in Denver

DENVER — A man was found dead days after being reported missing from his home in west Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said. Police said Isaiah Morales, 31, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4. On June 16, his body was found inside a vehicle on Hazel Court near the intersection with Eighth Avenue in the Villa Park neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Warning Drivers Following Reports Of Siphoned Gas Tanks

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As the price of gas climbs across the Denver metro area, Aurora residents are being warned to keep a closer eye on their gas tanks. Aurora Police say they’ve received 18 reports of a gas being siphoned out of a tank through a hole from a drill. Police say they’ve been getting those reports for a least a week. (credit: CBS) Officials couldn’t provide further data from last year or month to compare the reports to. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.98. Colorado is below average with $4.92 for a gallon. Many Western Slope counties are seeing higher-than-average prices; Pitkin County is the most expensive at $5.99 for a gallon of gas.
AURORA, CO

