ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Building collapse kills one in Egyptian capital

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhXRL_0gDvPcEa00
World News

A building collapse in the Egyptian capital has killed at least one person, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble.

It was not immediately known what caused the collapse.

Cairo’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi, said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry that a family of six was believed to have been inside the six-storey building in the el-Waily neighbourhood when it gave way in the early hours of the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWtcY_0gDvPcEa00
A bulldozer removes debris (Ahmed Hatem/AP) (AP)

Search and rescue workers pulled the body of a woman from the rubble and were looking for other survivors, he said.

People were also asked to leave surrounding buildings because of structural concerns.

Bulldozers and diggers were still lifting debris at the scene on Friday afternoon. A neighbouring building had lost part of a wall, exposing the interior of an apartment.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and lack of maintenance is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighbourhoods and rural areas.

The country’s government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement, but the capital still contains entire neighbourhoods of unlicensed red brick apartment buildings and shantytowns.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Rescue Team#Apartment Buildings#Cairo#Accident#The Interior Ministry
newschain

Police officer admits altering missing teenager’s search records

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard. Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017. Miss Pope-Sutherland, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before second trial

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Camilla picks Elizabeth I to join her at an evening book club

The Duchess of Cornwall said Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club, saying she would have “good one-liners”. Literary campaigner Camilla’s other dream historical book club guests include “maybe Jane Austen” and a “couple of Bronte sisters”, she told people at a history festival on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

‘Miracle boy’ returns home after year in hospital

A toddler has been dubbed a “miracle boy” after returning home from hospital for the first time in a year after suffering a cardiac arrest and being diagnosed with a rare heart condition. Cairon Barry-Edwards was six-months-old when he was admitted to Southampton Children’s Hospital having suffered a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newschain

Brooks Koepka set to join LIV Golf but fellow major champions not interested

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands. Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament – which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars – in Portland, Oregon, next week.
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Helicopter crashes into field

A helicopter has crashed into a field, police said. North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday. The force said on Twitter that people are “strongly urged to avoid the area”. Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said. The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Teenage girl pulled from rubble after house explosion

A teenage girl was pulled from rubble by a relative following a house explosion which has left a man seriously injured. North West Ambulance Service said a man was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering major trauma in the explosion at Sefton Terrace in Burnley, Lancashire, just after midday on Monday.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy