LOPATCONG TOWSNHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a group home worker and a police officer in Lopatcong Township. On June 12, at around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the Alternatives Group Home, located on the 100 Block of South Seventh Street, for a report of a disruptive client. The client, later identified as Wilfredo Colon, 25, of Lopatcong Township, had assaulted a worker at the group home, authorities said.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO