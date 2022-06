Top laner Breathe helped his new squad, Royal Never Give Up, secure a win in a back-and-forth series against Weibo Gaming today in week three of the 2022 LPL Summer Split. Weibo Gaming entered today’s League of Legends series with a respectable 2-1 record near the top of the Summer Split standings. But to solidify their spot as a true contender for the 2022 LPL Summer Split title, they likely were looking to take down RNG, who are coming off of a dominant performance at the Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

