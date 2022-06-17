ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Manifest Las Vegas' 2023 Sponsor Lineup Includes Supply Chain Heavy Hitters

By Marina Mayer
foodlogistics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManifest Vegas announced its sponsor lineup for the 2023 show, scheduled to take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, with DHL Supply Chain as the leading sponsor. The sponsor...

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodlogistics.com

Mini-Bid Tool Helps Combat Market Volatility for 3PLs and Shippers

FreightFriend released its Mini-Bid tool to help third-party logistics (3PL) providers and shippers manage market volatility. “The traditional RFP has been broken for some time. However, the events that transpired during the pandemic, coupled with the recent downturn in the market, have further emphasized the need for more agility and predictability concerning the contracting process,” said Noam Frankel, founder and CEO of Freight Friend. “Our 3PLs and shippers have found it increasingly difficult to manage the volatility, capacity targeting, and rate administration with their contracted carrier community. Furthermore, transactional capacity is accelerating rates and exposing these companies to increased liability and cargo risks.”
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Moving the Needle in Continued Supply Chain Education

Trucking moves a whopping 72% of goods in the United States. While this figure could include things like medications, toys, furniture and more, it also includes perishable foods like yogurt, milk, frozen pizzas and more. So, when those trucks sit idle due to the impending driver shortage, the supply chain...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

The Importance of Building Trust in Trucking Industry

No one has successfully pinpointed the origin of trust or how it develops. And yet, businesses don’t succeed for long without it. Trust is the base making it possible to build and sustain strong relationships. Even the best leaders need time, commitment and the willingness to listen to others...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy