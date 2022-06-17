Manifest Las Vegas' 2023 Sponsor Lineup Includes Supply Chain Heavy Hitters

FreightFriend released its Mini-Bid tool to help third-party logistics (3PL) providers and shippers manage market volatility. “The traditional RFP has been broken for some time. However, the events that transpired during the pandemic, coupled with the recent downturn in the market, have further emphasized the need for more agility and predictability concerning the contracting process,” said Noam Frankel, founder and CEO of Freight Friend. “Our 3PLs and shippers have found it increasingly difficult to manage the volatility, capacity targeting, and rate administration with their contracted carrier community. Furthermore, transactional capacity is accelerating rates and exposing these companies to increased liability and cargo risks.”

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO