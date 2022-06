POCATELLO — Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho is holding a fundraising event in honor of its 100 years of service. The event, tiitled "Celebration of Voices," will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rosewood Reception and Gathering Place at 1499 Bannock Highway. The event is intended to serve as a celebration of the business's 100 years in the Gate City and will also honor the lives of survivors and the strength they show as they endure difficult experiences, heal from traumatic experiences, and thrive in our community. Family Services Alliance is proud to stand next to survivors and offer free counseling and advocacy. With your support at Celebration of Voices, we can continue to do so. We look forward to seeing you, either in person or live on Facebook by visiting facebook.com/familyservicesallianceofseidaho.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO