LGBTQ social services expand in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday an investment of nearly $6.7 million to provide new and expanded services for the LGBTQ community.

Alongside his Office of Equity’s Unity Project, the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development and nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, Adams said the funding will be used to develop nonprofits led by transgender and gender nonconforming/nonbinary individuals, as well as legal services and support for unhoused LGBTQ youth, among other initiatives.

“As the home of Stonewall and the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York City has an obligation to continue to lead the way, and we are doing just that with robust community investments and new programming,” Adams said in a statement.

Some initiatives the funding will support are faith-based healing initiatives, HIV and sexual health services and financial literacy for youth experiencing homelessness.

