New York City, NY

LGBTQ social services expand in New York City

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday an investment of nearly $6.7 million to provide new and expanded services for the LGBTQ community.

Alongside his Office of Equity’s Unity Project, the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development and nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, Adams said the funding will be used to develop nonprofits led by transgender and gender nonconforming/nonbinary individuals, as well as legal services and support for unhoused LGBTQ youth, among other initiatives.

“As the home of Stonewall and the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York City has an obligation to continue to lead the way, and we are doing just that with robust community investments and new programming,” Adams said in a statement.

Some initiatives the funding will support are faith-based healing initiatives, HIV and sexual health services and financial literacy for youth experiencing homelessness.

Thomas Roth
4d ago

it's much ado about sin. they think if they beat their drums unending and shamelessly. they will prove themselves right.

