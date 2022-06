Click here to read the full article. With TENCEL Modal with Indigo Color technology, the world of indigo is expanding. The spun-dyed fibers are colorfast, allowing them to be used in more applications—including knits—thereby bringing the blue hue to more categories. World Textile Sourcing has adopted these indigo modal fibers for a knit apparel collection. The U.S.-based sourcing firm is the largest manufacturer and importer of Peru-made fashion to the American market, producing more than 2 million garments per month in its 15 partner factories. WTS also has a long history of using TENCEL fibers, working with a wide range of...

APPAREL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO