Overnight security to patrol centers in Sun City

A pair of Recreation Centers of Sun City centers will have extra security.

RCSC cardholders are advised by officials that temporary security patrols are being employed overnight at both the Grand, 10415 W. Grand Ave., and Oakmont, 10725 W. Oakmont Drive, centers to deter trespassing and other criminal activity that has reportedly happened at these locations.

This temporary security will be conducted by a uniformed Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies hired by RCSC officials in an off-duty capacity. Both MCSO and the Sun City Posse were notified about these security measures being taken by RCSC officials to ensure the safety of both cardholders and staff members.

Residents are encouraged that if they see something, say something. Any suspicious activity on RCSC properties should be reported to the MCSO non-emergency phone number at 602-876-1011. In addition, RCSC cardholders are encouraged to also report such activity by submitting an RCSC incident report, which can be found online at suncityaz.org/forms/ or obtained from any RCSC facility attendant on duty.