ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

World Cup 2026: Host city reveal lays bare sprawling, money-spinning affair

By Tom Dart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQNLH_0gDvNuNU00

The crowd went crazy , a yelling, jumping, flag-waving, fist-pumping swirl of red-white-and-blue delight. And why not? Kansas City had just won the 2026 World Cup.

The host city selection process for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada unfurled much like a World Cup itself: a few no-hopers, some underdogs who went deeper than expected, a couple of surprising flops and predictable triumphs for the favorites.

Related: Canadian, US and Mexican host cities named for 2026 World Cup

Fans at the KC Live! watch party for Thursday’s announcement of the winners celebrated what had until recently seemed an improbable victory. When Fifa evaluated the Kansas City bid in 2018 it scored some of the lowest marks for accommodation and transport among the contenders.

But the airport’s being rebuilt, there’s a vibrant soccer culture, the Hunt family is among the most influential dynasties in US sports, and Missouri passed a bill exempting World Cup tickets from sales taxes - unlike Colorado .

In any case, it would have been remiss not to pick any midwestern cities, though the venue map still looks strange. There was a glaring omission even before the united North American bid defeated Morocco in 2018, since the then-mayor of Chicago – the sports-crazed third-largest city in the US and the base of the US Soccer Federation – took a peek at the potential financial liabilities and balked. As did Montreal, which quit the race last summer when the Quebec government declined to contribute a reported $75m.

Edmonton was spurned by Fifa, meaning that Canada only has two cities to Mexico’s three and the US’s 11. And KC beat DC. “You can’t imagine a World Cup coming to the US and the capital city not taking a major role as well,” Colin Smith, Fifa’s chief tournaments and events officer, told reporters on Thursday. But that is what’s happening .

Even joining forces with nearby Baltimore and its solid downtown stadium after Fifa inspectors panned dreary and distant FedEx Field could not sway the governing body, which preferred Boston - another place with a problematic venue, but an influential backer in the billionaire team owner Robert Kraft. A US senator did describe Fifa as a “mafia-style crime syndicate” in a 2015 congressional hearing in Washington, so perhaps world soccer’s power brokers won’t be overly distraught to skip the city.

This World Cup will bear scant resemblance to USA ’94, even if Diana Ross makes another appearance at the opening ceremony. ( Don’t bet against it .) As that 24-team tournament dawned the USMNT had only featured in one World Cup since 1950 and MLS was unborn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIRqG_0gDvNuNU00
City officials celebrate during a rally in Philadelphia on Thursday after learning Fifa selected it as one of 11 US cities picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup. Photograph: Joseph Kaczmarek/REX/Shutterstock

It’ll also be vastly different from Qatar 2022, as the World Cup skids from a compressed 32-team, 64-match winter contest in a country smaller than Connecticut to a bloated transcontinental 48-nation, 80-fixture summer extravaganza.

At USA ’94 there were nine host cities. The Boston, Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas regions will repeat but none of the 1994 stadiums will be used in 2026. The antique Rose Bowl, where Brazil won their fourth title, was passed over in favor of plush new SoFi Stadium.

Fifa didn’t reveal where the showpiece matches will take place. New York is the front-runner for the final, but how much does it matter? Homogenisation is a goal of any efficient major international business, whether you’re Starbucks or a Swiss not-for profit organization that runs global football.

“The exoticism is diluted now. People talk about hosting the World Cup,” the journalist and author Jonathan Wilson wrote in 2014 , “but really every World Cup now is held in Fifaland, a tax-free generic bubble in which the name of the venue is written on an advertising hoarding by the halfway line because otherwise there’s no way you’d be able to work out where you were.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was on hand in Manhattan for the live reveal, though given the tournament’s economic elitism perhaps Davos would have been a more suitable location.

The income growth is staggering. Fifa said that it made a near-$100m surplus at the 1994 tournament from revenue of $235m. When it pitched for 2026 the North American bid projected $14bn in revenue and a $11bn surplus for Fifa. The governing body is literally a law unto itself, insisting that governments agree to provide “exemptions from labour law and other legislation”, streamlined border and work permit processes and tax exemptions.

They sound like a set of outrageous impositions, an assertion of Fifa’s sovereignty over democratic governments. Then again: local and state authorities lavishing public funds and tax breaks on professional sports and citing pie-in-the-sky economic benefits . Multibillion-dollar businesses paying a lower tax rate than the average individual. What could be more American?

NFL stadiums with problematic fields such as the venues in LA and Dallas will need to be modified, and grass laid over artificial turf, but one clear advantage over recent World Cups that will make 2026 more profitable and less wasteful is that no stadiums need to be constructed or significantly rebuilt for the tournament, avoiding legacy scandals such as the $550m stadium in Brazil that became a bus parking lot .

And not everything about the planet’s greatest sporting event can be quantified and monetized. “This part of the world doesn’t realize what will happen here in 2026. These three countries will be upside-down and then flipped again,” Infantino told reporters . “The world will be invading Canada, Mexico and the United States. And they will be invaded by a big wave of joy and of happiness.”

The party started Thursday, in Kansas City, Vancouver, Atlanta, Monterrey, and a dozen more cities across the continent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Threat of Fifa ban looms over India and Chhetri’s hopes of passing Messi

If Estonia had not conceded five goals to Lionel Messi this month, India’s legendary striker Sunil Chhetri would be second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the highest active international goalscorers’ list. The 37-year-old has 84, two behind the Argentinian, after scoring four in the just-finished third round of qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup.
FIFA
The Guardian

Tokyo mayoral win a ‘huge surprise’ for candidate living in Belgium

A Japanese woman living in Belgium has been elected as mayor of a district in Tokyo after coming to prominence through her online campaigning during the Covid pandemic. Satoko Kishimoto, 47, who has lived in the Belgian city of Leuven with her husband and children for a decade, is now mayor of Suginami city, a ward of 500,000 people, more than 5,800 miles away from her home.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Women’s football fans pleased with product in first in-depth survey

The first in-depth survey of fans of women’s football in England has found widespread satisfaction with the product but criticism over the cost. The Football Supporters Association spoke with 2,156 fans of the game, three-quarters of whom had attended a women’s football match over the previous season. It found that the enthusiasms and complaints of fans were consistent with those in the men’s game but with a few key differences.
SOCCER
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Montreal, MO
State
Colorado State
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Daily Mail

Famous Chinese 'lipstick king' is suddenly yanked offline and loses millions of fans over a live stunt with a classic Australian dessert - and he hasn't been seen since

A hugely popular Chinese salesman was taken offline during the middle of a show for a sales stunt with an Australian dessert - and he hasn't been seen since. Austin Li, also known as the 'Lipstick King' for selling 15,000 lipsticks in five minutes on a livestream, was hosting a sales event on the Taobao e-commerce site on June 3.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer Federation#World Soccer#World Cups#Canadian#Mexican#North American#The Us Soccer Federation
sciencealert.com

18th-Century Spanish Shipwreck Has $17 Billion Worth of Coins And Gems Aboard

The Colombian army released images of one of the world's most valuable shipwrecks, the location of which was unknown for nearly three centuries. Spain's San Jose galleon was loaded with a vast cargo of treasure when it was sunk by British navy ships in 1708 during the War of the Spanish Succession.
SPAIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: A Jamaican Living In Uganda

Meet Lysandra, a Jamaican living in Uganda in East Africa. While there are many similarities between island life in Jamaica and Uganda, there is much to learn too. From similar foods to culture shock, this Black expat has a wealth of knowledge and is sharing it all here. In this...
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Guardian

323K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy